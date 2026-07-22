Rwanda: Eight Years Later, Urban Boyz Reunite

After eight years apart, Urban Boyz is set to reunite, with members Safi Madiba, Nizzo and Humble Jizzo preparing to share the stage for the first time since the group's split in 2019.

The trio will headline the Rubavu leg of the MTN Iwacu Muzika Festival on August 1, marking their first joint performance in years.

Canada-based Safi Madiba met Humble Jizzo in Kenya before the two travelled together to Kigali on Tuesday, July 22. They were welcomed by Nizzo upon their arrival at Kigali International Airport.

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"I'm very happy to be back in Rwanda again. What is important now is that we are heading to Rubavu for the concert," Safi said.

ALSO READ: Urban Boys group on verge of splitting

Humble Jizzo, born James Manzi, has spent years working behind the scenes to reconcile Safi Madiba and Nizzo following the fallout that led to Urban Boyz's split after nearly a decade together.

After Safi left the group to pursue a solo career, Jizzo and Nizzo initially decided to continue as a duo in an effort to keep Urban Boyz alive. They released several songs, including Kigali Love, Nta Kibazo featuring Riderman and Turn Up featuring Babo.

Safi also enjoyed a strong start to his solo career, releasing a string of hits such as Got It featuring Meddy, I Love You and In A Million featuring Harmonize.

However, Safi struggled to match the success he had enjoyed with Urban Boyz, while the group also found it difficult to maintain its momentum, particularly after Jizzo moved to Kenya to live with his family.

Their music careers never quite reached the same heights, and Jizzo recently revealed that he had been pushing to bring the group back together and pick up where they left off eight years ago.

His efforts now appear to be paying off after Safi and Nizzo agreed to put their differences aside and reunite with Jizzo on stage at the Iwacu Muzika Festival in Rubavu this Saturday.

Humble Jizzo described the reunion as an emotional moment, saying both the group and its fans had been waiting for it.

"We are happy that we are together again as a full team after eight years without performing together. I can assure you that nothing has changed. The Urban Boyz people knew eight years ago will be even better on stage," he said.

"People have missed us, and we have also missed each other. When people who have missed each other finally meet, something amazing happens."

Nizzo said the reunion was a joyful moment not only for the trio but also for their supporters.

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"It is a happy moment for all Rwandans and for our fans. We are excited to be back on stage and meet the people who have supported us over the years. We have missed them, and we believe everything will be alright," he said.

While the trio confirmed they will headline the Rubavu show, they also hinted at more joint activities in the coming months without revealing further details, leaving fans expecting more surprises.

The reunion comes after Humble Jizzo promised to do everything possible to convince his fellow artistes, Safi Madiba and Nizzo, to reunite the iconic group.

ALSO READ: Humble Jizzo ramps up push for Urban Boyz reunion

Urban Boyz was formed in 2008 in Huye District, initially as a five-member group before eventually continuing as a trio comprising Safi Madiba, Nizzo Kaboss and Humble Jizzo.

Over the years, the group became one of Rwanda's most successful music acts, winning the 2016 Primus Guma Guma Super Star competition and multiple Salax Awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Group and Best Male Artist.

The trio also helped expand the reach of Rwandan music through collaborations with regional and international artists, producing a string of hit songs that cemented their place among the country's most influential music groups.

Their performance in Rubavu is part of the 2026 MTN Iwacu Muzika Festival, whose organisers have brought together former Primus Guma Guma Super Star winners for this year's nationwide tour.