Rwandan Peacekeepers in Car Honoured With Presidential Medals

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Appreciation by Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

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The award was presented on Tuesday, July 22, during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bangui to members of RWANBATT-15, who have completed their one-year tour of duty in the Central African Republic.

The medal recognises the contingent's dedication, professionalism and exemplary service during peace support operations, particularly its contribution to protecting civilians and promoting peace, security and stability in the Central African Republic, according to a statement issued by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

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The Commanding Officer of RWANBATT-15, Lt Col Paul Gasasira, thanked President Touadéra for the continued support extended to the contingent in carrying out its mandate.

He also commended the professionalism, discipline and resilience demonstrated by members of RWANBATT-15 throughout their deployment.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Central African Republic government, Rwanda's Ambassador to the Central African Republic, Olivier Kayumba, senior military officials, and members of the Rwandan community living in the Central African Republic.