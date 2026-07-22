Rwandan Peacekeepers in Car Honoured With Presidential Medals

22 July 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Appreciation by Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Rwandan peacekeepers in CAR awarded UN medals

The award was presented on Tuesday, July 22, during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bangui to members of RWANBATT-15, who have completed their one-year tour of duty in the Central African Republic.

The medal recognises the contingent's dedication, professionalism and exemplary service during peace support operations, particularly its contribution to protecting civilians and promoting peace, security and stability in the Central African Republic, according to a statement issued by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

ALSO READ: From tragedy to global security: Rwanda's peacekeeping mission

The Commanding Officer of RWANBATT-15, Lt Col Paul Gasasira, thanked President Touadéra for the continued support extended to the contingent in carrying out its mandate.

He also commended the professionalism, discipline and resilience demonstrated by members of RWANBATT-15 throughout their deployment.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Central African Republic government, Rwanda's Ambassador to the Central African Republic, Olivier Kayumba, senior military officials, and members of the Rwandan community living in the Central African Republic.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.