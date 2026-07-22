Rwanda: Eric's Folder Has a New Reader

opinion

This is Part 2 of a five-part series on artificial intelligence, seen through Rwanda's experience of building its institutions from scratch. The previous piece explained that AI is no longer a tool that waits for orders - it has started making decisions on its own.

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Eric stood at the sector office holding a folder. Inside it was every document proving the small plot behind his mother's house was his - a title deed, a survey stamp, three signatures. Without that folder, the bank wouldn't touch his loan application. The land hadn't changed. The paperwork was the difference between owning something and living on it.

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That folder is not a footnote to how modern life works. It is how modern life works. And it's exactly the ground AI is learning to stand on.

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Your mobile money agent won't complete a transfer without logging it. A SACCO loan means producing your Ubudehe category and a guarantor's signature before anyone hands over a franc. Show up at a bank, a hospital, a job interview, and the first thing anyone asks for is your ID. None of that is exciting. All of it is what lets a stranger trust you enough to hand over money, land, or a diagnosis.

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The historian Yuval Noah Harari calls this the real terrain AI has moved into - not battlefields or factories, but forms, records, approvals. AI can read and cross-reference paperwork far faster than any clerk. It isn't arriving as an outsider to this world. It's arriving as the fastest native that world has ever produced.

Beer, barley, and the first word ever written

Go back roughly 5,300 years, to Uruk, in modern-day Iraq - the first true city on record. Long before writing was used for poetry or prayer, temple officials used it to solve a smaller problem: they could no longer remember who owed what. Grain came in, beer went out, sheep were counted. So, they pressed marks into wet clay - a jar of beer, a name. One of those names, Kushim, may be the earliest recorded human name in history - not a king, not a poet, just someone signing off on a beer shipment.

The tool built to count barley became the same tool used, later, to write the laws and stories we now call civilization. The scribes at Uruk weren't trying to move humanity forward - they were trying to stop losing track of the beer. Civilization's first word wasn't a sentence. It was an entry in a ledger.

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Eric's folder and Kushim's tablet are separated by five thousand years, but they do the same job: turning a stranger's promise into something a system can check. The paperwork was never the boring part of progress. It was the part that made progress possible.

Rwanda didn't inherit that infrastructure slowly. It built it fast, in one generation - Irembo replacing queues, land titles moving into a searchable registry, an ID that follows a citizen into nearly every transaction.

Here's what makes this dangerous. AI is not just entering the world of records - it already reads them faster than any human. But speed is not the same as being accountable: being fast does not mean you can be questioned or corrected.

If a wrong name had turned up on Eric's title deed, he knew where to go - the same sector office, someone he could ask to fix it. That's what makes a record safe: not the paper, but the person behind it who can be held to account. Rwanda spent a generation building that person into every folder and every stamp. What's arriving now is a reader with no office to visit and no one behind the desk. It reads everything, and Eric still doesn't know who he'd appeal to if it got him wrong.

Kushim never knew his beer ledger would outlast every king who ruled after him. The next entry in Rwanda's ledger might not have a human name on it at all.

The writer is a professional engineer specializing in process design.