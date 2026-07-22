Liberia: Illegal Structures Threaten Yekepa Modernization Plan-Aml Warns

YEKEPA, Nimba County, July 22, 2026 -- ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has warned that unauthorized construction in Yekepa could delay its proposed modernization of the township and increase the cost of implementing the project.

The company called on the Yekepa Town Council to strengthen efforts to prevent and report illegal construction within its concession area.

AML made the appeal during a July 9 meeting between its Community Relations Section and 12 members of the Town Council. The meeting also reviewed the council's monthly report and the completion status of its office building.

Community Relations Officer Hilton Gortor said AML had received complaints alleging that some council members, including Chairman Moses Guannu, were allocating land to people constructing unauthorized buildings.

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"We continue to receive reports from residents that some members of the council are allocating land to people to build illegally," Gortor said. "These reports damage the company's reputation and undermine the trust we are working hard to build with the community."

The allegations have not been independently verified, and the council members accused were not individually quoted responding to them.

Gortor said AML retains the legal right to remove unauthorized structures within its concession and urged the council to warn residents against investing in buildings that could later be demolished.

"The company reserves the right to demolish any building that is erected illegally within the concession," he said.

Council members attributed the increase in unauthorized construction partly to statements reportedly made by unidentified politicians suggesting that AML was not committed to further developing Yekepa.

They also alleged that some AML employees were involved in unauthorized construction despite repeated warnings. The company did not immediately respond to that specific allegation.

"We advise people, but many no longer respect the authority of the Town Council because they believe they have political backing," one council member said.

The council requested an official policy document governing construction and land management in the township. Members said the document would strengthen their authority and demonstrate that enforcement decisions were based on established regulations.

Community Relations Manager Vaanii Kiazolu and Gortor subsequently provided the council with relevant sections of AML's township-management policy and encouraged members to report new unauthorized construction.

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Kiazolu also promised to raise concerns about unfinished work on the Town Council office building with the appropriate authorities.

AML said unauthorized buildings could interfere with proposed roads, drainage systems, utility corridors, public facilities and residential developments under its long-term plan for Yekepa.

The company said the proposed development would include improved housing, roads, drainage, public utilities and recreational facilities. However, it did not provide a construction timetable or estimated cost for the project.

AML urged residents, employees, community leaders and government authorities to cooperate with the company and adhere to approved land-use plans.

Gortor also reminded the council to submit its monthly reports on time, warning that failure to do so could lead to the suspension of monthly operational support provided by AML.