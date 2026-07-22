Liberia: Moving Beyond Words - LNOC Urges Action On 7-Year Sports Plan

Monrovia — The facilitator of an international sports management consultancy has challenged representatives from Liberia's various sporting federations and associations to actively implement the knowledge acquired during a recently concluded three-day training workshop organized by the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC).

The intensive capacity-building session, which concluded on Sunday, July 19, brought together roughly 30 sports leaders as part of national efforts to draft a comprehensive seven-year strategic plan for the country's sporting sector.

Speaking at the close of the event, Robert Mutsauki, former Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, described the contributions made by participants as "very rich," expressing optimism that the lessons learned will yield practical results.

Mutsauki stressed that the true test of the workshop lies in post-training action rather than attendance.

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"The participants should know that what they have gained from the workshop is about implementation, development, and formulating a concrete strategic plan of action," Mutsauki said.

He noted that stakeholders pledged to apply the lessons learned within their respective organizations, while also commending the LNOC leadership for their warm hospitality during his stay in the country.

Mutsauki further assured the Olympic committee of his availability whenever his technical expertise is required in the future

Also speaking, LNOC President Cllr. Sylvester Rennie highlighted that the workshop was centered around shaping the committee's overarching seven-year strategic plan, spanning 2026 to 2033.

According to Cllr. Rennie, the roadmap is designed to establish clear governance frameworks, build institutional capacity, and drive sustainable development across Liberia's diverse sports disciplines.

He urged national federations to capitalize on the initiative, describing it as a historic first by the LNOC to directly engage leadership on long-term administrative strategy.

Rennie underscored that only a unified, collective effort can tackle the systemic challenges stifling Liberian sports.

Earlier at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister for Sports at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Andy G. Quamie, urged stakeholders to set aside personal grievances and unite to revitalize the nation's sporting landscape.

Quamie pointed out that despite Liberia making its Olympic debut as far back as 1956, the country has continuously struggled to make a tangible mark or secure medal glory on the global stage.

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He observed that newer nations in the Olympic movement have far outpaced Liberia, signaling an urgent need for local federations to adopt modern administrative techniques and high-performance strategies.

The three-day workshop forms part of the LNOC's broader vision to overhaul sports administration, foster sound governance, and lay a solid foundation for Liberian athletes through 2033.