Rwanda: Former CIA Official Nominated As Us Ambassador to Rwanda

The US government has nominated Nicholas Checker, a diplomat and former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official, as its proposed ambassador to Rwanda, with the nomination now awaiting confirmation by the US Senate.

The nomination was sent to the Senate on July 21 by President Donald Trump. If approved, Checker will replace Eric Kneedler, who left the post in January after serving as ambassador since October 2023. Kneedler was nominated by former President Joe Biden in August 2022 and confirmed by the Senate in July 2023.

In the US, ambassadorial nominees are referred to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which reviews their qualifications and votes on whether to advance the nomination to the full Senate. If confirmed by a majority of senators, the President formally appoints the ambassador.

Before joining the State Department, Checker spent more than a decade at the CIA, serving from 2014 to 2025. During that time, he worked on conflicts in the greater Middle East and the Horn of Africa, and also served in the agency's Office of Congressional Affairs.

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He also served as Deputy Executive Secretary at the National Security Council during President Trump's first administration.

Checker currently serves as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Southern Africa and Foreign Assistance at the US Department of State. He previously led the Bureau of African Affairs as Senior Bureau Official.

He holds a bachelor's degree in history and political science from the University of Wisconsin and a master's degree in Security Studies from Georgetown University.

His predecessor, Kneedler, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service. Before serving in Rwanda, he was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, where he also served as Chargé d'Affaires.

Kneedler previously held assignments as Deputy Political Counselor at the US Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, and Political Officer at the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, among other diplomatic postings.