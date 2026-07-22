Malawi: One Nico Backs Ascent Soccer Academy After Standout Gothia Cup Debut

Ascent Soccer Academy has been praised by sponsors One Nico Group following an impressive first appearance at the Gothia Cup in Sweden, the world's largest youth football tournament.

The Malawian academy's Under-14 boys made it through to the Round of 16 in the Boys Under-14 Playoff A, capping off a strong showing on their tournament debut.

The club's girls' side also made history, taking part in the prestigious competition for the first time and marking another milestone for Ascent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In Group 10, the boys opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Iceland's FH 1, before putting in a commanding performance to beat Sweden's Utbynäs SK 5-0.

Those results were enough to see them finish second in a group that also included Norway's HSV Fotball 2 and Sweden's Västerås SK Ungdom 2, sending them through to the knockout stages.

The academy's run in Sweden has been held up as evidence of the growing standard of youth football coming out of Malawi, with One Nico Group's backing seen as central to the project.

Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Taweni Gondwe Xaba said the company was proud to support young athletes representing Malawi on the international stage.

"We are incredibly proud to support these young athletes as they represent Malawi on the international stage. We believe that investing in young people is an investment in our country's future," she said.

Xaba added that the sponsorship forms part of One Nico's wider commitment to empowering young Malawians, helping them develop their skills, broaden their horizons and unlock their full potential.