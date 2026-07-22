Mozambique: Alleged Terrorists Burn Down Four Houses in Ancuabe

22 July 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — A group of individuals - believed to be members of the Islamist terrorists that have been plaguing districts of the districts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado since 2017 - on Monday burned down four houses in Intutupue village, Ancuabe district.

The attack also forced residents to flee when the area was overrun and their homes were set on fire. However, there are no reports of fatalities.

According to sources, cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique", the flames completely destroyed three houses and partially damaged a fourth, consuming the victims' belongings, though the residents managed to escape in time to avoid the worst outcome.

The perpetrators and their motives remain unknown, "though sources have put forward two hypotheses. Some believe the fire was caused by local residents following existing disputes between families. Others believe that it was set by terrorists who have been roaming the region since Sunday."

According to a report by the independent conflict registration project ACLED (Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project), the terrorists have been resorting to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) as a central element of their defense strategy. The most recent use of IEDs by terrorists was between June 1st and 4th.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced that the jihadist raids in various districts of Cabo Delgado have forced the displacement of 20,875 people, since early May.

Read the original article on AIM.

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