Mozambique: Macao Crucial for Identification of Businesses in Mainland China

Maputo — Lucas Chachine, chairperson of Mozambique's Chamber of Commerce (CCM), believes that Macao is one of Mozambique's relevant partners for business development and identification of businesspeople in mainland China.

Speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with the Chinese delegation, which is visiting Mozambique, Chachine said that the CCM is committed to promoting Mozambique's business interests in foreign markets and to mobilizing investment for both Mozambique and Macao. "We are committed to working to strengthen small, medium, and large enterprises, as we believe they constitute the true engine of the economy", he said.

According to Chachine, CCM's activities align with the government's strategy, which focuses on increasing national production, industrialization, job creation, and economic development.

"Despite Mozambique's potential, Chachine acknowledged that the country continues to face high levels of poverty, meaning that cooperation with China could help boost production and economic development. We know how China managed to develop in a short time and become a global power. Your experience could help Mozambican companies produce with greater quality and competitiveness", he said.

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He also said that a sustainable partnership between Mozambique and China must be based on balanced and mutually beneficial relations, and sectors such as agriculture, agribusiness, agro-industry, tourism, logistics and blue economy are crucial for cooperation.

"Mozambique's ports and development corridors serve several countries in the region, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reinforcing the country's strategic importance for regional trade", he said.