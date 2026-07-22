Egypt: Mozambique and Egypt Focused On Boosting Economic Ties

Maputo — The government of Mozambique and Egypt have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, focusing on boosting economic ties in crucial sectors such as agriculture, trade, maritime transport, logistics, and technical-vocational training.

According to Maria Lucas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, speaking in Cairo during the first session of political consultations between Mozambique and Egypt, the two countries reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and agreed to strengthen collaboration in various sectors, including health and education.

"During our proceedings, we reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation across various areas and defined strategies to elevate the economic relationship to the level of the excellent political relations that already exist", she said.

As part of strengthening the bilateral partnership, the parties also agreed to hold a third session of political consultations and arranged for a visit to Egypt by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

The consultations also provided an opportunity to address peace and security issues, with Mozambique welcoming the Egyptian government's support for national counter-terrorism efforts, including technical capacity-building for the Defense and Security Forces.

This year, Mozambique and Egypt mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic and consular relations, a milestone both parties view as a foundation for deepening bilateral cooperation.