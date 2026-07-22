Zimbabwe: Triple-Murder Suspect Ndodana Tshuma Abandons Bail in Firearm Case, Matter Postponed to August

Discover moreAfrica travel guidesNewsWorld news updatesJOHANNESBURG -- Ndodana Tshuma, a British-Zimbabwean father accused of murdering his wife and two daughters, has chosen not to apply for bail in a case he is accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The State told the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday that Tshuma is an illegal fugitive after fleeing the United Kingdom (UK).

Tshuma left the UK through Heathrow Airport two days before the bodies of his wife and two daughters were discovered in their home in Bedfordshire earlier this month.

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UK authorities have since confirmed that his victims succumbed to blunt force trauma.

Tshuma faces a separate charge of possessing an unlicensed firearm in South Africa, which he allegedly intended to use to take his own life.

His lawyer, Chrispen Machingura, confirmed to the court that his client would not be seeking bail.

"Indeed, Your Worship, we have indicated to the State that for now we are not applying for bail. We have also spoken to the State about the status of the accused person and we have agreed, for now, for the date of the 27th [of July 2026] so that we can assess our situation, Your Worship."

The State said there are still outstanding investigations in Tshuma's UK case.

Tshuma remains behind bars as UK authorities seek his extradition to face three murder charges.

The State told the court it has received preliminary extradition documents from the UK, but investigations are still under way before the formal extradition process can proceed.

The prosecution has undertaken to provide the extradition documents to the defence, which told the court it has so far received only Tshuma's arrest warrant.

Both matters have been postponed to 27 August.