Botswana: Kokotsha Derby Spurs Economic Diversification

Tsabong — This year's Kokotsha July Derby has been praised as a premier example of how rural communities can drive their own economic and social development.

Speaking at the Kokotsha Resting Place Grounds on Monday, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nelson Ramaotwana, commended the Kokotsha Village Development Committee (VDC) and the Kokotsha Horse Racing Association for successfully transforming a bold community initiative into one of the Kgalagadi District's most anticipated annual highlights.

Since its inception in 2023, the derby had grown rapidly over the last four years due to a strong community partnership foundation.

Ramaotwana highlighted that the event's success was a result of local stakeholders uniting behind a shared vision, which had unlocked immense tourism and commercial potential in the rural region.

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He said what began as a local initiative had become a broad platform attracting visitors from across Botswana, creating vital opportunities for local entrepreneurs, accommodation providers, food vendors, transport operators and artistes.

He emphasised that such efforts contributed meaningfully to economic diversification, stimulated local commerce and instilled deep sense of pride among residents.

This year's iteration marked a significant expansion, moving well beyond traditional horse racing to celebrate the broader richness of Botswana's heritage.

The programme featured elite horse racing that preserved a proud sporting tradition, vibrant cultural performances and diverse exhibitions designed to empower local businesses.

The festivities had also been elevated by the inclusion of the Miss July Derby pageant, reflecting the organisers' vision of blending entertainment with economic empowerment and active community participation.

Shifting focus to his portfolio in justice and law enforcement, Ramaotwana appealed for peace, safety and responsible citizenship throughout the long weekend.

He urged all participants and visitors to celebrate responsibly, protect public property and cooperate fully with the Botswana Police Service and emergency personnel.

Addressing the youth in attendance, the minister urging them to reject crime, violence and substance abuse and instead embrace hard work, integrity and the traditional spirit of Botho.

He expressed government's gratitude to private sponsors, volunteers and medical personnel before officially declaring the event open.

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Echoing the minister's sentiments on the power of collaboration, Kokotsha Horse Racing Association chairperson, Kabo Medupi, appealed to potential partners, corporate entities and private individuals to invest in the event's future.

Medupi emphasised that expanded sponsorship was crucial to elevating the derby's stature, enabling it to scale operations and attract international spectators and competitors.

He noted that with sustained financial and material backing, the Kokotsha July Derby had the potential to become a cross-border spectacle, effectively positioning Kokotsha as a global sport tourism destination and putting the village firmly on the international map.

BOPA