Somalia: Somali Navy Chief Joins African Maritime Summit in Morocco

Rabat — Somalia's Navy and Coastal Defence Force commander, General Abdihab Abdullahi Omar, has attended the Fourth African Maritime Forces Summit in Morocco's capital Rabat, alongside representatives from more than 40 African countries.

The summit focused on strengthening Africa's maritime security capabilities, boosting cooperation among countries on the continent, combating piracy, tackling illegal fishing, preventing maritime terrorism and addressing emerging technological and security threats at sea.

During the meeting, General Abdihab highlighted Somalia's progress in rebuilding and developing its naval forces, saying the government had made advances in improving security and stability along the country's coastline.

He said Somalia had increased efforts to combat piracy, illegal fishing and extremist groups threatening maritime security, while ongoing plans aim to improve the training and equipment of the Somali Navy.

The Somali naval commander also stressed that Somalia has the longest coastline in mainland Africa, making regional and international cooperation essential for protecting maritime routes, promoting the blue economy and ensuring the safety of vessels operating in the region.

The summit is expected to produce a joint declaration aimed at strengthening cooperation among African naval forces, expanding collective efforts to secure maritime routes, combat maritime crimes and enhance naval capabilities across the continent.