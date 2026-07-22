Somalia: African Union Members Warn Somalia Peacekeeping Mission Cannot Continue Indefinitely

Nairobi — Some African Union member states have warned that the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) cannot continue indefinitely, urging Somalia's federal government to accelerate efforts to prepare national forces to take full responsibility for the country's security.

According to a report by The East African, Cameroon and Gabon said all peacekeeping operations have an eventual end and stressed that Somalia must prepare for the withdrawal of foreign troops.

The comments come amid growing concerns over the future funding of AUSSOM after the United States indicated it was opposed to continued United Nations support for the mission beyond 2026, raising uncertainty over its long-term sustainability.

African Union members are now discussing options for a clear transition plan that would allow Somalia to gradually assume greater security responsibilities while taking into account the financial and security challenges facing the mission.

AUSSOM was launched in 2025, replacing the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The mission aims to support Somali security forces and help stabilise areas recovered from Al-Shabaab militants, with the eventual goal of transferring full security responsibility to Somali forces.

The debate comes as Somalia continues to rely on international support to fight Al-Shabaab, which has carried out a long-running insurgency against the federal government and security forces.