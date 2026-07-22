Angola: Filda 2026 - Trade Fair Pays Tribute to Huíla Province

Icolo E Bengo — The 41st edition of the Angola International Fair (FILDA), which opened on Tuesday in Icolo e Bengo Province, pays tribute to Huíla Province in recognition of its historico-cultural heritage and strategic importance for the national economy.

This distinction, the first ever awarded to a province, highlights Huíla's strong economic and historical potential, positioning it as the "mascot province" for FILDA 2026.

Serving as the mascot for Angola's largest business showcase is equivalent to being the fair's guest of honor, featuring a large, strategic and dedicated pavilion to showcase its potential.

The goal is to attract investors to this mineral-rich province (of the 35 minerals found in Angola, Huíla possesses 23) that are already undergoing prospecting and extraction, an excellent business opportunity for those looking to invest in this sector.

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In addition to these mineral resources, the region boasts arable land and perennial rivers suitable for agriculture, and stands out as a key area for logistics.

The tribute also extends to the Mumuíla people, one of the province's defining cultural symbols, recognized for their rich traditions, distinctive attire, iconic hairstyles, and deep respect for ancestral customs.

Regarding the distinction, Huíla Governor Nuno Mahapi Dala highlighted that the province 's selection honors the resilience and growth-oriented spirit of the local people.

He noted that this initiative by the organizers opens up opportunities to showcase the region's strengths across various sectors and attract more investors, thereby fostering local development and improving the population's living conditions.

Nuno Mahapi noted that Huíla is situated in a strategic area of the country, facilitating connectivity with other provinces in the southern region and with South Africa, which is the Southern African region's leading economic power via neighboring Namibia.

The official expressed the province's openness to private investment.

The province is located in the south of the country, Huíla stands out for its diverse landscapes, the entrepreneurial spirit of its people, and the preservation of traditions passed down from generation to generation.

Meanwhile, during the event's opening seminar, the role of the Mumuila people in preserving and transmitting values linked to community, family, and national identity was highlighted.

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