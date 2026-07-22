Angola: Portuguese Investment in Zee Reaches USD 330 Million

Icolo E Bengo — The sum of USD 330 million represents the total value of 23 investment projects by Portuguese companies in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) located in the Icolo e Bengo Province.

The information was disclosed by the CEO of ZEE, Manuel Pedro, in statements to the press on Tuesday, during the Angola International Fair (FILDA), which began that same day.

He explained that Portuguese companies operate primarily in sectors such as food and pharmaceuticals, generating more than two thousand jobs for young Angolans.

The official reiterated that the ZEE Board of Directors will continue working to attract more Portuguese investment and took the opportunity to reveal that the majority of the 120 projects under construction in the site belong to Portuguese companies.

The CEO of ZEE foresees a fruitful future for the economic relationship between Angola and Portugal, with more investment in the industrial sector, which could result in more jobs for young people.

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