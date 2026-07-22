Angola: Portuguese Investment in Zee Reaches USD 330 Million

22 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Icolo E Bengo — The sum of USD 330 million represents the total value of 23 investment projects by Portuguese companies in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) located in the Icolo e Bengo Province.

The information was disclosed by the CEO of ZEE, Manuel Pedro, in statements to the press on Tuesday, during the Angola International Fair (FILDA), which began that same day.

He explained that Portuguese companies operate primarily in sectors such as food and pharmaceuticals, generating more than two thousand jobs for young Angolans.

The official reiterated that the ZEE Board of Directors will continue working to attract more Portuguese investment and took the opportunity to reveal that the majority of the 120 projects under construction in the site belong to Portuguese companies.

The CEO of ZEE foresees a fruitful future for the economic relationship between Angola and Portugal, with more investment in the industrial sector, which could result in more jobs for young people.

ACC/DC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.