Angola: Portugal Highlights Alignment to Angolan Economy Diversification

21 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Icolo & Bengo — Portugal's Secretary of State for Economy, João Ferreira, highlighted on Tuesday (21), in Icolo & Bengo Province, the strategic alignment of his country's companies with the transformation and diversification agenda of the Angolan economy.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 41st Edition of the Angola International Trade Fair (FILDA), João Ferreira pointed to Portuguese companies operating in the agri-food sector that have combined techs and innovation as an example.

The Portuguese official expressed optimism regarding the current level of cooperation between Angola and Portugal and their respective business associations.

According to João Ferreira, Angola has the conditions to transform and diversify its economy, taking into account its predominantly young, dynamic, and innovative population.

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In this regard, he assured the continuous support of his Government in projecting Portuguese companies into Angola, with a view to creating local added value.

On the occasion, he highlighted the satisfactory performance of the Angolan economy in the first half of the current year, partly as a result of "the relationship of trust with national and Portuguese companies".

He revealed that, in 2025, the volume of goods exported from Portugal to Angola exceeded one billion euros.

Currently, 1,250 Portuguese companies are established in Angola.

The Portuguese Secretary of State for the Economy's visit to Angola forms part of the participation of Portuguese companies in the 41st Edition of FILDA 2026, which opened on Tuesday (21) in the province of Icolo & Bengo.

The economic partnership between the two States has been adapting to Angola's new structural challenges, shifting away from focusing almost exclusively on the oil sector to cover other areas of mutual interest.

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