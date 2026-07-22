Angola: Filda2026 - Minit Mobilizes 700 Personnel to Ensure Event's Security

Luanda — A total of 700 personnel from the various bodies of the Departmenht of the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) in the province of Icolo & Bengo have been mobilized to secure the 41st Edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA 2026).

The information was provided on Tuesday (21) to ANGOP by the 2nd provincial commander of the National Police in Icolo e Bengo, Chief Superintendent Filipe Caixota.

The coordinator for FILDA 2026 security also explained that the contingent includes personnel from the National Police, the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME), and the Civil Protection and Fire Service.

According to the senior National Police officer, the operational plan was reinforced based on lessons learned from the previous Edition, enabling the implementation of new measures to improve road mobility, visitor safety, and incident response capacity.

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Among the main changes, the officer stated, are the creation of exclusive lanes for service vehicles and official entities, the reorganization of access points to the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), and the introduction of buffer zones for traffic control at the main junctions leading to the venue.

Filipe Caixota revealed that the measures have already yielded results, significantly reducing the time taken to access the venue, which dropped from around two hours at certain times during the previous Edition to between 20 and 25 minutes.

The officer noted that the assessment of the first day is positive, with only eight incidents recorded, compared to the 17 verified over the same period in the 2025 Edition.

He clarified that the majority of situations were related to visitors feeling unwell due to prolonged standing or inadequate hydration, and they were promptly assisted by the Civil Protection and Fire Service teams.

He announced that an integrated security and assistance system had been set up, also involving the Ministry of Health through Angola's National Institute of Medical Emergencies (INEMA), featuring pre-hospital care posts, 6 ambulances, and reference hospitals prepared to respond to any eventuality.

Filipe Caixota appealed for the maintenance of civic and orderly behaviour from exhibitors and visitors during the remaining days of the country's largest business hub, deeming citizens' cooperation essential for the success of the event.

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FILDA 2026 establishes itself as a space for promoting national production, innovation, the internationalization of companies, and the attraction of investments to Angola.

Running until the 26th of the current month, the event takes place under the motto "Produce and Innovate Locally, Conquer Globally" and counts on the participation of 2,348 national and international exhibitors.

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