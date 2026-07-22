Angola: Export Prices Show 25.48 Percent Variation in the First Quarter

Luanda — Export prices in Angola recorded a variation of 25.48% in the first quarter of this year, marking an increase of 41.37 percentage points compared to the last six months of 2025.

According to the Export and Import Price Index (IPEI) recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the product groups contributing most to the rise in export prices were oil, fuels, and gas (25.39 percentage points), followed by base metals (0.06 percentage points).

The report indicates that the product groups showing the largest increases in export prices compared to the previous quarter were base metals (116.07%), oil, fuels, and gas (26.02%), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (8.80%).

Conversely, the largest negative variations in export prices were recorded for chemical and pharmaceutical products (4.58%), minerals and ores (4.10%), and food products (3.76%).

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According to the Classification by Broad Economic Categories (BEC), the goods categories with the highest export price increases relative to the previous quarter were fuels and lubricants (26.52%) and industrial supplies (2.04%).

Meanwhile, import prices recorded a negative quarterly variation of 2.03%, representing a decrease of 5.27 percentage points compared to the figure for the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2026, the product groups contributing most to the variation in import prices were alcoholic beverages, tobacco, base metals, and textile materials.

On the other hand, the rise in import prices was tempered by negative contributions from vehicles and other means of transport, machinery and appliances, and food products. During the same period, the product groups with the largest increases in import prices were textile materials (7.10%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.76%), and agricultural products and live animals (6.37%).

The Export and Import Price Index (IPEI) is a statistical indicator that measures price trends for goods sold abroad and purchased from other countries. AMC/QCB/DOJ