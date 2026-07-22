Angola: Portuguese Consul Praises Government Measures to Attract Investors

Saurimo — The honorary consul of Angola in Vila Real, Bragança and Viseu, António Cunha, praised today, Friday, in Saurimo (Lunda-Sul), the measures adopted by the Angolan Executive to facilitate visas and attract national and foreign investors, within the framework of economic diversification.

The recognition was made during the International Business Forum, which began today, aimed at connecting companies and markets, as well as promoting investment in the most varied sectors of the economy, with emphasis on agribusiness, in a promotion by the Provincial Government of Lunda-Sul, in partnership with the General Consulate of Angola in Porto (Portugal).

On the occasion, the consul reiterated that the measures have contributed to some entrepreneurs investing, on a large scale, in family farming, with a greater focus on rice, corn, beans, soybeans and wheat crops.

He highlighted that access to credit from the Agricultural Development Support Fund (FADA) and commercial banks, financing directed at young entrepreneurs and local cooperatives, has facilitated the transition from subsistence farming to an activity that also allows for the marketing of the respective products.

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António Cunha appealed to the Angolan Government to continue investing in the rehabilitation of rural roads and routes, so that there is capacity to transport products to major national and international markets.

He also pointed out that it is essential to optimize the connections between Lunda-Sul and the major distribution platforms, namely the Malange corridor, within the framework of the Angolan Agro-Corridors program.

He acknowledged that Lunda-Sul has received special attention, with emphasis on the rehabilitation of National Road 170, which connects Xassengue, as well as the agricultural routes in the Mona Quimbundo commune, which appears to be a true vector for the development of the sector.

He reiterated that he will continue to raise awareness among Portuguese and European businesspeople and entrepreneurs to look closely at Angola, focusing on the agricultural sector, aiming to move away from dependence on oil and diamonds.

He mentioned that the Portuguese could bring their technological expertise to contribute to the development of agribusiness in that region, as well as to the transmission of knowledge to young Angolans, so that in a short time, the eastern provinces will be the land of diamonds, rice, beans, soybeans, and corn on a large scale. According to the Provincial Government of Lunda-Sul, the municipality of Saurimo has 500,000 hectares for cereal cultivation, a potential that should be exploited for agricultural activity.

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The International Business Forum lasts two days, with the objective of creating business incubators, transforming ideas into successful projects. Participants at the event are debating topics such as "Angola's economic diversification", "The economic potential of the Eastern region", "The strategic role of transport and infrastructure as a factor of connectivity and competitiveness", "Industrialization and logistics infrastructure as catalysts for Angola's economic development", "Business environment, legal framework and investment opportunities in strategic sectors", "Financing mechanisms to support the national productive sector", "Business cooperation, innovation and Angola-Portugal partnerships" and "Technological innovation in agriculture, digitalization and its impact on companies". The agenda also includes "Digitalization, integration of value chains in industry, commerce and logistics", "Investment opportunities in the tourism sector" and "Technical and vocational education and skills development". JW/QCB/TED/DOJ