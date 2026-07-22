Sudan: Call for Public Health Emergency Amid Dengue Outbreak in Sudan's Blue Nile State

Ed Damazin / Amsterdam — A civil society initiative in Sudan's Blue Nile state has called for a comprehensive public health emergency to be declared across the state, urging the authorities to close the state capital, Ed Damazin, for a full week to contain the epidemic and carry out sanitation measures. The group says around 4,000 dengue* fever cases have been recorded, with between two and four deaths reported each day.

Ali Hajo, secretary-general of the Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative, told Radio Dabanga that dengue fever is spreading rapidly and at an alarming rate across the state, particularly in the northern districts of Ed Damazin, and has now reached Roseries district.

He said the cost of intravenous fluids has risen sharply, with a single bag costing between SDG 4,000 and SDG 5,000, putting treatment beyond the reach of most residents, who are already facing severe economic hardship.

On conditions in displacement camps across Blue Nile, Hajo said displaced people are living in extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, with inadequate access to water, food and shelter. Recent rains, he added, have washed away camps and temporary shelters, leaving women and children exposed to harsh weather and floodwater.

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More broadly, he said, residents are struggling to meet even their most basic needs, including food, drinking water, clothing and their children's education.

Health system has collapsed

The secretary-general of the Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative said the state's healthcare system has effectively collapsed, with no meaningful efforts by the authorities to save lives or contain the crisis.

He dismissed the authorities' recent campaigns and interventions as little more than "media publicity", arguing that they bore little resemblance to effective action on the ground, such as systematic house-to-house insecticide spraying.

He added that the civil society initiative and medical professionals had been warning about the outbreak for more than seven months, without any effective response from the authorities.

Demands and proposed solutions

Hajo called on regional and international organisations specialising in healthcare to provide urgent assistance, including free testing and free treatment--particularly intravenous fluids--in every affected neighbourhood.

He also urged that all available resources and efforts be directed towards protecting public health and saving lives as the highest priority. Finally, he called on the authorities to allow the immediate intervention of regional and international organisations and not to obstruct their relief efforts.

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*Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that causes a flu-like illness and can occasionally develop into a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue "The global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically in recent decades. About half of the world's population is now at risk." (Source: World Health Organization).