Uganda: Bobi Wine, From Exile, Says Nup Remains Resilient After Six Years Despite Political Pressure

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has said the opposition party remains resilient despite what he described as years of repression, as it marks six years since its launch.

NUP on Wednesday commemorated six years since it was unveiled as the political wing of the People Power movement, a milestone Kyagulanyi said represents a journey marked by sacrifice, pain and triumphs despite political challenges.

In his anniversary message, Kyagulanyi thanked the party leadership, supporters in the diaspora and grassroots structures, saying their commitment had sustained NUP through difficult moments.

"Today, we mark exactly six years since we unveiled the National Unity Platform (NUP), the political wing of the People Power movement. What a journey it has been! A journey of sacrifice, pain, and triumphs," Kyagulanyi said.

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He recalled that many critics had doubted the party's ability to survive after its formation, saying some had dismissed it as a temporary political wave.

"When we set out, many detractors said we wouldn't last a month. They called us hooligans and lumpens. They branded us a passing wave that would never amount to anything. They dismissed us and unleashed all manner of propaganda against us," he said.

Kyagulanyi said the party had remained firm despite the challenges.

"But we did not give up or give in. Today, we still stand as a potent, resilient anti-dictatorship force known world over for standing for the rights and dignity of every citizen," he said.

The NUP leader also remembered party supporters and members whom he said had been detained, tortured or lost their lives during the political struggle.

"We celebrate this milestone under heavy hearts, remembering our comrades who are still languishing in illegal detention, those who have been tortured, and those who have paid the ultimate price for a free Uganda. We shall never forget their sacrifice," he said.

Kyagulanyi said pressure against the party would not weaken its resolve.

"To the regime: our spirits have not been and will not be crushed by the extreme repression!" he said.

He urged Ugandans to remain hopeful, describing the party's setbacks as temporary challenges in a wider political struggle.

"To the people of Uganda: do not lose hope. The setbacks we have encountered are mere phases in an intergenerational struggle. We will complete this mission," he said.

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NUP emerged from the People Power movement and was officially unveiled in July 2020 after taking over the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURDP), founded by Moses Nkonge Kibalama.

The party went on to become Uganda's largest opposition party in Parliament after the 2021 General Election, winning more than 50 parliamentary seats.