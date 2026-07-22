Africa: Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants Partners With Chamco Digital LLC To Launch AI & Cloud Technology Workforce Training Programme

Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Partners with Chamco Digital to Expand Access to Global IT Training

press release

Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants, through its Training & Management Consulting Division, has entered into a strategic partnership with Chamco Digital LLC, a Microsoft Solutions Partner headquartered in Houston, Texas, to launch a comprehensive AI & Cloud Technology Workforce Training Programme aimed at developing globally competitive digital talent across Africa.

The 14-week intensive programme will be delivered virtually through Microsoft Teams, providing participants with a flexible learning experience that can be accessed from anywhere. The online format enables learners to balance their professional, business, or academic commitments while participating in live instructor-led sessions, hands-on laboratory exercises, project-based learning, weekly assessments, and a capstone project designed to provide real-world experience.

The programme is open to university students, recent graduates, working professionals, entrepreneurs, business executives, public sector professionals, career changers, and individuals with little or no prior experience in technology who are seeking to build practical, future-ready digital skills. By making world-class training more accessible, the initiative seeks to expand opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to participate in the digital economy.

The programme is open to university students, recent graduates, working professionals, entrepreneurs, business executives, public sector professionals, career changers, and individuals with little or no prior experience in technology who are seeking to build practical, future-ready digital skills. By making world-class training more accessible, the initiative seeks to expand opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to participate in the digital economy.

Participants will receive practical instruction in Python programming, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence fundamentals, Microsoft Azure AI technologies, Azure AI Foundry, Azure AI Search, Microsoft Copilot, Generative AI, Prompt Engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), AI agents, Document Intelligence, Computer Vision, Speech AI, Responsible AI, and enterprise AI deployment. Throughout the programme, participants will build real-world AI solutions, including intelligent chatbots, AI assistants, enterprise AI agents, document processing applications, AI-powered search systems, and other practical projects aligned with current industry needs.

In addition to technical training, participants will benefit from career guidance, portfolio development, post-training mentorship, and exposure to industry best practices to enhance their readiness for opportunities in AI, cloud computing, and other technology-driven careers. The programme also prepares participants for Microsoft AI certification pathways, including AI-901 and AI-103, with eligible participants receiving support towards the AI-103 certification examination. Successful participants will receive a Certificate of Completion upon meeting the programme requirements.

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Partner of Saidu B. Samaila & Co. said:

"Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries and redefining the future of work. As a firm committed to professional development and capacity building, we recognize the importance of equipping individuals and organizations with practical digital skills that meet global standards. Our partnership with Chamco Digital LLC reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality AI and cloud technology education, empowering participants to innovate, compete, and succeed in today's digital economy."

Commenting on the collaboration, the Managing Director of Chamco Digital LLC, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants to deliver Microsoft-aligned AI and cloud technology training to learners across Nigeria and beyond. By combining expert instruction with hands-on practical experience, this programme will prepare participants with the technical skills, confidence, and globally recognized certification pathways required to thrive in the rapidly evolving technology landscape."

The launch comes at a time when organizations across industries are accelerating the adoption of Artificial Intelligence and cloud technologies, increasing the demand for professionals with practical digital skills. Through this collaboration, Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants and Chamco Digital LLC aim to contribute to workforce development, strengthen digital capacity, and create new opportunities for individuals and organizations to participate in the global digital economy.

About Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants

Saidu B. Samaila & Co. Chartered Accountants is a leading professional services firm providing accounting, auditing, taxation, consulting, training, and business advisory services. Through its Training & Management Consulting Division, the firm is committed to developing professionals and organizations through high-quality capacity-building programmes that drive innovation, productivity, and sustainable growth.

About Chamco Digital LLC

Chamco Digital LLC is a Microsoft Solutions Partner based in Houston, Texas, specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Microsoft Azure technologies, digital transformation, and workforce development. The company delivers enterprise-focused technology solutions and training that empower individuals and organizations with future-ready digital capabilities.

Registration and Enquiries

Interested participants can register for the AI & Cloud Technology Workforce Training Programme by visiting:

www.sbsamailaaccountants.com | www.chamcodigital.com