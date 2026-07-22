Kenya: DCI Arrests Prime Suspect in Murder of Tuk Lecturer Edgar Mokua

Nairobi — Homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Technical University of Kenya (TUK) lecturer Edgar Mokua, following a forensic-led investigation that linked a getaway vehicle to the crime.

The suspect, identified as Richard Gikuhe Mbugua, was arrested in Ruiru Blue Estate after investigators traced a grey Toyota Ractis, registration number KBZ 002R, believed to have been used to dump Mokua's body before speeding away.

"Thanks to forensic intelligence, investigators established that a grey Toyota Ractis with the registration number KBZ 002R was the vehicle responsible for dropping Mokua's body at the scene before speeding away," the DCI said.

The vehicle was later recovered at Murera Farm in Juja and has been detained as a key exhibit.

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Mokua was last seen alive on July 6 after leaving his residence at Princes Park in Lavington at about 4:20pm. Following unsuccessful efforts by his family to trace him, a missing person report was filed at Muthangari Police Station.

Five days later, his body was recovered near Woodcreek Academy by officers from Kiamumbi Police Station before being moved to the Nairobi City Mortuary, where relatives identified his remains.

The nature of the case prompted homicide detectives to take over the investigation.

Detectives established that on the night of his disappearance, Mokua spent several hours at Kettle Club in Lavington with two men and a woman before the group later moved to Ibiza Club at Lavington Mall.

His companions subsequently left the club, leaving Mokua behind. He was never seen alive again.

Investigators said forensic analysis of evidence recovered during the probe linked the Toyota Ractis to the scene where the body was dumped, leading detectives to Mbugua.

The suspect is being held in police custody pending arraignment as detectives continue investigating the motive for the killing and whether other suspects were involved.