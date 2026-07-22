Africa: Egypt's Reme-D Gets $1.45m to Scale Molecular Diagnostics in Africa

Egyptian healthtech startup Reme-D has raised $1.45 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Anara Impact Capital to expand production of its molecular diagnostic tests and grow its presence across Africa and other underserved markets.

The round included participation from the Global Innovation Fund, Africa Health Ventures and other investors. The funding follows a $500,000 investment from the Global Innovation Fund in April and will support higher manufacturing capacity, regional expansion and the development of new diagnostic products.

Founded in 2023 by Salma Tammam, Reme-D develops molecular diagnostic tests for diseases including tuberculosis, HIV, hepatitis and human papillomavirus (HPV). Its products are designed to remain stable at higher temperatures, reducing the need for cold-chain storage and making them easier to distribute in remote areas with limited healthcare infrastructure.

Since launching, the Cairo-based company has developed and commercialized 30 diagnostic products and supplied more than 550,000 tests across Egypt, Kenya and Sudan. Reme-D also recently equipped a solar-powered mobile laboratory commissioned by the World Health Organization's Egypt office to support the country's monitoring of vector-borne diseases. The company plans to move into a new 1,500-square-meter manufacturing facility, increasing production capacity tenfold while expanding into diagnostics for genetic diseases and cancer.

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Key Takeaways

Reme-D's latest funding highlights growing investor interest in African companies building local healthcare manufacturing rather than relying on imported medical products. Africa imports most of its diagnostic equipment and laboratory consumables, leaving many countries exposed to supply chain disruptions and high costs. By producing molecular diagnostic tests locally, Reme-D aims to shorten delivery times, reduce costs and improve access to advanced testing for diseases that remain major public health challenges across the continent. The company's focus on temperature-resilient diagnostics also addresses one of Africa's biggest healthcare infrastructure constraints, where reliable refrigeration is often unavailable outside major cities.

The expansion into genetic disease and cancer diagnostics reflects rising demand for more advanced testing as African healthcare systems strengthen screening and early detection programs. For investors, the company represents a broader trend toward backing health technology businesses that combine local manufacturing, scientific research and regional distribution. If Reme-D successfully scales production and expands across additional African markets, it could help reduce dependence on imported diagnostics while supporting faster disease detection and treatment across public and private healthcare systems.