Egypt's Kuadra Raises Funding to Bring Ai to Construction Industry

Egyptian construction technology startup Kuadra has raised a funding round led by Edafa Venture Capital to accelerate the launch of what it says is Egypt's first unified AI platform for managing the full construction project lifecycle.

The funding will support product development, commercial expansion and new partnerships with major contractors. Kuadra also plans to extend its AI technology into sectors including oil and gas. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2025 by Ahmed Salem, Kuadra develops AI software that automates engineering and procurement workflows. Its platform helps contractors review tender documents, extract technical specifications, allocate work packages, automate procurement and evaluate supplier bids through a single system. The company says the software can reduce tender review from days or weeks to a matter of hours by automatically organizing project requirements, including materials, dimensions, brands and technical standards.

The investment follows Edafa Venture Capital's acquisition of a stake in Kuadra through six-figure transactions announced in June as part of its strategy to expand its portfolio of AI-focused companies. Kuadra says its technology is designed to improve efficiency rather than replace engineers by automating repetitive technical work and reducing manual errors. The company plans to scale across the Middle East while building deeper relationships with construction firms as demand grows for digital tools in one of Egypt's largest industries.

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Key Takeaways

Construction remains one of the least digitized industries despite accounting for a large share of economic activity across Africa and the Middle East. Contractors still rely heavily on spreadsheets, emails and manual reviews to manage procurement, tendering and project documentation, making projects slower and more expensive. Artificial intelligence is emerging as a way to automate these document-heavy workflows instead of replacing core engineering work. Startups such as Kuadra are targeting a large market where productivity gains can translate into lower costs and faster project delivery.

Egypt's construction sector has expanded in recent years through government infrastructure projects, housing developments and industrial investments, creating demand for technology that improves project execution. The move also reflects a broader shift in African startup funding, where investors are increasingly backing AI companies that solve industry-specific problems rather than building general-purpose AI tools. By focusing on construction and expanding into oil and gas, Kuadra is positioning itself in sectors where large projects generate vast amounts of technical documentation and procurement activity, making them well-suited for workflow automation.