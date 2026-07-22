South Africa's Cue Raises $5m to Expand Ai Customer Service Platform

South African customer service software startup Cue has raised $5 million in a funding round co-led by Knife Capital and FAM Investments as it expands its AI platform for businesses adopting autonomous customer support.

The funding will be used to accelerate product development, international expansion and investment in voice capabilities, security and enterprise integrations. The latest round follows a $2 million fundraising completed in early 2024.

Founded in 2015, Cue provides customer engagement software that combines chatbots, live chat and AI agents across WhatsApp and other social channels. The platform serves more than 500 companies in South Africa and the United Kingdom, helping businesses automate customer interactions while allowing human agents to manage more complex requests.

The company launched its AI Agents platform in late 2024, enabling businesses to automate routine customer inquiries, personalize interactions and resolve issues with less human intervention. Chief Executive Officer Richard Nischk said growing adoption of artificial intelligence is changing how companies approach customer service, with businesses increasingly looking for a single platform instead of multiple standalone tools. Cue plans to build on that demand as it expands into new markets and strengthens its enterprise offering.

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Key Takeaways

Customer service has become one of the fastest-growing applications of artificial intelligence as businesses look for ways to lower support costs while improving response times. Early chatbots handled only basic questions and often transferred customers to human agents. New AI models can understand more complex requests, access company knowledge bases and complete tasks from start to finish, making autonomous customer service increasingly practical. This shift has created opportunities for startups building industry-specific AI platforms rather than general-purpose models.

In Africa, where WhatsApp has become a primary communication channel for consumers and businesses, customer service platforms built around messaging have gained traction. Companies are now looking for software that combines AI, live agents, analytics and customer data within a single platform instead of managing separate systems. Investors are also showing greater interest in enterprise AI businesses with recurring revenue and established customer bases. Cue's latest funding reflects that trend, as demand grows for software that helps companies improve customer experience while reducing operating costs through automation.