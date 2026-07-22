Ghana: From Job Seekers to Job Creators - Ges Shows the Way

The decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to roll out the National Entrepreneurship Programme for Senior High Schools (NEP-SHS) could not have come at a more critical time in the nation's development journey.

With youth unemployment remaining a persistent challenge, any deliberate attempt to reorient the mindset of young people towards self-reliance deserves both commendation and careful scrutiny.

At the heart of this initiative lies a simple but powerful idea, that education must go beyond the acquisition of certificates and equip students with the skills to create opportunities for themselves and others.

For far too long, Ghana's educational system has largely produced graduates trained to seek formal employment in an already saturated job market.

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The result has been a growing pool of frustrated young people, many of whom are unable to transition smoothly from school into meaningful work.

The NEP-SHS seeks to confront this reality head-on.

By introducing entrepreneurship education at the secondary school level, the programme aims to instil innovation, creativity, and problem-solving skills in students before they exit the classroom.

The emphasis on practical training, mentorship, and business pitching is particularly commendable, as it bridges the gap between theory and real-world application.

The statistics cited by the programme's coordinators are sobering.

With youth unemployment hovering around 23 per cent among those aged 15 to 24, and over 750,000 young people actively seeking jobs, the urgency for intervention cannot be overstated.

This initiative, therefore, represents not just an educational reform, but a strategic response to a national economic challenge.

Equally noteworthy is the collaboration between GES and the private sector, particularly Procus Ghana Limited.

Partnerships of this nature are essential if such programmes are to succeed.

The private sector brings not only funding but also practical insights, industry experience, and opportunities for mentorship and investment.

It is encouraging that GES has already called on other organisations to come on board. That call must be heeded.

However, while the programme's vision is laudable, its success will ultimately depend on effective implementation.

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A pilot involving selected schools such as Achimota School, Wesley Grammar School, and Accra STEM School is a prudent starting point.

Yet, care must be taken to ensure that the lessons learnt are properly documented and used to refine the programme before any nationwide rollout.

There is also the question of sustainability.

Entrepreneurship education must not become another short-lived intervention that fades with time or changes in leadership.

It must be embedded firmly within the national curriculum, supported with adequate resources, trained facilitators, and continuous monitoring.

Furthermore, it is important to emphasise that entrepreneurship is not about pushing every student into starting a business.

Rather, it is about cultivating an enterprising mindset, one that values initiative, resilience, and innovation, whether in business, public service, or any other field.

The Ghanaian Times is of the view that this initiative, if properly executed, has the potential to transform the trajectory of the country's youth and, by extension, the national economy.

It is a step in the right direction, but it must be followed with commitment, consistency, and collaboration.

The time has come to rethink education not merely as a pathway to employment, but as a foundation for enterprise and national development.

GES has taken a bold step. It must now ensure that the promise of NEP-SHS translates into tangible outcomes for the thousands of young Ghanaians who look to the future with hope and expectation.

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