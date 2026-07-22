Ghana: MPs Must Put Interest of Ghanaians Above Personal Ambitions - Justice Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court Justice William A. Atuguba has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to put the interests of Ghanaians above their personal ambitions and party loyalties.

According to Justice Atuguba, many MPs in the Ninth Parliament were serving their own interests and those of their political parties rather than the electorate.

He described as unacceptable and contrary to the integrity and selflessness demonstrated by the late Justice Daniel Francis Annan, a former Speaker of Parliament and undermined Ghana's democratic governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Justice Atuguba made the remarks yesterday when he delivered a memorial lecture in Parliament to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Justice Annan's death.

The lecture was on the theme: "Democracy, Development, and National Unity: Celebrating the Enduring Legacy of Rt. Hon. Justice D.F. Annan."

"I see this Parliament as standing for something else than the interest of Ghana. That's how I see it. Some of them are good. But others are a mess. A loyalty to the party and to the government for the time being is present," Justice Atuguba said.

He criticised politicians who engage in populist campaign activities, such as drinking palm wine, washing clothes and pounding fufu, only to neglect their constituents after winning elections.

"Power belonged to the people, not politicians," he emphasised, warning against the pursuit of power without a genuine commitment to public service.

Justice Atuguba commended some MPs of the Ninth Parliament, including the MP for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, for what he described as principled leadership and integrity, saying they reflected the values of Justice Annan.

He also said the integrity and respect for the rule of law exemplified by Justice Annan were lacking in parts of the country's judicial system. He recalled that Justice Annan, who served as Speaker from 1993 to 2001, remained independent and was never influenced by political actors or other powerful individuals in administering justice.

He urged judges at all levels of the judiciary to emulate Justice Annan's example to strengthen the rule of law.

In a speech read on his behalf by the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, said Justice Annan's contributions to Ghana's democracy and his enduring legacy continued to shape the country's democratic institutions.

The Clerk to Parliament, Rev. Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, in his welcome address, said Justice Annan had demonstrated that fairness and strict interpretation of parliamentary rules could coexist with patience, restraint and a commitment to consensus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The event was attended by Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a representative of the Chief Justice, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako, and members of the diplomatic corps.