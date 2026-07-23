Uganda: Uwa Re-Collars Lioness Matsiko After Eight-Month Tracking Blackout

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has successfully replaced the GPS tracking collar on lioness Matsiko after her previous monitoring device stopped transmitting for more than eight months.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 20, 2026, UWA said the operation restored its ability to monitor the lioness in real time, strengthening wildlife conservation and protection efforts.

"On Sunday UWA successfully replaced the collar of Matsiko, a lioness whose tracking device had stopped reporting for over eight months, to facilitate effective monitoring," the authority said.

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UWA said GPS collars are an important conservation tool, enabling wildlife managers to track animal movements, reduce human-wildlife conflict and support scientific research.

The failure of Matsiko's previous collar had left rangers unable to effectively monitor her movements and behaviour for more than eight months.

The authority praised the field team that carried out the operation, which involved locating the lioness, safely immobilising her and fitting a new satellite tracking collar.

"UWA appreciates the team whose efforts made this operation a success," the statement added.

According to UWA, the new collar is fully operational and will provide real-time location data, enabling rangers to respond quickly to incidents involving the lioness while also collecting valuable information on lion ecology.

The authority said it will continue using technology to enhance wildlife conservation, improve ecological research and promote peaceful coexistence between wildlife and communities living near protected areas.