South Africa: Metro Trading Services Reform - A R54bn Gamble On Municipal and Utility Accountability

20 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Miyelani Holeni

Can a R54bn fiscal intervention save South Africa's decomposing cities, or will this aggressive utility restructuring simply create new playgrounds for political corruption? This is the first in a series of four articles on the subject.

South Africa's metros are heading towards a crisis. Home to more than 22 million people and generating more than 60% of national GDP, these eight urban powerhouses are caught in a self-reinforcing "death spiral" of declining revenue, deferred maintenance, and collapsing infrastructure.

The National Treasury's response -- the Metro Trading Services Reform (MTSR) -- is a R54-billion, six-year performance-linked incentive grant designed to arrest this decline by restructuring how metros manage electricity, water, sanitation and solid waste.

But beneath the technocratic promise of "single points of accountability" and "integrated utility approaches" lies a deeper question: Is this genuine reform, or a recipe for municipal fragmentation?

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The diagnosis is staggering. Current municipal governance splits accountability between technical departments (which control assets) and finance divisions (which manage revenue and customer relations). The result is structural opacity: nobody owns the full outcome, maintenance is deferred, revenue leaks, and public trust evaporates.

The reform proposes consolidating trading services into unified business units with dedicated chief executives, ring-fenced budgets, and independently verified performance targets. Each rand of incentive funding must leverage an additional rand of metro investment, unlocking R108-billion in total infrastructure spending.

National Treasury is blunt about the alternative: "Putting more money into...

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