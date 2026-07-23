Africa: Kigali to Host Six-Nation U19 Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier

20 July 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Brice Dievan Ikapi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Kigali as the host city for the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 2.

The tournament will take place from August 9 to 15, bringing together six emerging cricket nations competing for a place in the next stage of the qualification pathway to the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Hosts Rwanda will be joined by Uganda, Nigeria, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Ghana, with matches scheduled at Gahanga Cricket Stadium and the RP-Kigali Oval.

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According to the fixtures released on Monday, Rwanda will open their campaign against Mozambique on Sunday, August 9, at the Gahanga Main Oval before taking on Sierra Leone the following day at the RP-Kigali Oval.

After the tournament's scheduled rest day, Rwanda will return to action against Nigeria on Wednesday, August 12, before facing Ghana on Thursday, August 13.

The hosts will conclude their campaign against regional rivals Uganda on Saturday, August 15, in what could prove to be a decisive match in the race for qualification.

The announcement comes less than two months after Rwanda successfully hosted the Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, further strengthening the country's reputation as one of Africa's leading destinations for international cricket.

Hosting another ICC event also gives Rwanda's rising generation of cricketers a valuable opportunity to compete on home soil as they seek to advance to the next stage of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup qualification pathway.

Rwanda fixtures

August 9: Rwanda vs Mozambique - Gahanga Main Oval, 9:30 a.m.

August 10: Rwanda vs Sierra Leone - RP-Kigali Oval, 9:30 a.m.

August 12: Nigeria vs Rwanda - Gahanga Main Oval, 9:30 a.m.

August 13: Rwanda vs Ghana - Gahanga B Oval, 9:30 a.m.

August 15: Rwanda vs Uganda - Gahanga Main Oval, 9:30 a.m.

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