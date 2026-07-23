Rwanda: Bill Gates Tours Rwamagana Projects Expanding Access to Healthcare

American philanthropist and billionaire Bill Gates on Monday, July 20, visited Mwulire Sector in Rwamagana District to explore Rwanda's efforts to bring healthcare closer to communities.

Accompanied by Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, Gates visited Community Health Workers (CHWs), toured Mwulire Health Centre, and visited TKMD Syringes Manufacturing.

Also read: Bill Gates in Rwanda to explore health, AI progress

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During the visit, Gates learned about the role of Rwanda's 58,000 Community Health Workers, who form the foundation of the country's primary healthcare system by delivering essential services directly to households.

CHWs operate in teams of four per cell, with each team serving about 60 households. They provide preventive and basic healthcare services, helping identify illnesses early, support treatment, and reduce pressure on health facilities.

In Mwulire Sector, the ministry said, community health workers have played a role in malaria prevention and treatment, conducting up to 65 per cent of malaria screenings and providing up to 82 per cent of malaria treatments over the past six months.

Gates also heard directly from these workers about what the role demands and how it is evolving.

Also read: How 30 years of community health workers have changed access to care

The visit also highlighted the ministry's efforts to use technology to improve healthcare delivery through the rollout of community Electronic Medical Records (cEMR).

The digital system is expected to reduce paperwork for healthcare workers while providing real-time data that can support faster decision-making and responses to emerging health needs.

Gates also toured Mwulire Health Centre, a newly constructed facility serving more than 37,000 residents. The centre has reduced barriers to healthcare access, including the long distances some residents previously travelled for maternal care and basic consultations.

The facility was built through collaboration between the Government of Rwanda and its partners as part of efforts to expand access to primary healthcare services closer to communities.

The tour concluded at TKMD Syringes Manufacturing, a Rwanda-based producer of auto-disable syringes supported by the Gates Foundation. The company supplies syringes locally and exports to multiple countries through UNICEF.