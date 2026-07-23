Rwanda: Bill Gates Honours Victims of Genocide Against the Tutsi

American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates on Monday, July 20, visited Kigali Genocide Memorial, where he paid tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Also read: Bill Gates in Rwanda to explore health, AI progress

The Microsoft founder laid a wreath at the burial place and toured the memorial's permanent exhibits, where he reflected on the history, impact and lasting consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

In a message written in the memorial's guestbook, Gates commended the country's resilience.

"It is very impressive how Rwanda has recovered from the tragedy of the Genocide and is building a strong country," he said, "This memorial is very important to keep the memories of the victims."

Gates is visiting Rwanda to explore the country's progress in health, artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure.

His visit comes as the Gates Foundation and OpenAI prepare to roll out the Horizon 1000 initiative, a $50 million programme that will deploy artificial intelligence tools in 1,000 primary healthcare clinics across Africa by 2028, starting in Rwanda.

Also read: Rwanda to benefit from Bill Gates' $50m AI healthcare initiative

Rwanda was selected for the pilot because of its strong health system and continued investment in digital health technologies, including platforms that support healthcare workers and improve patient care.