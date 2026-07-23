Ethiopia: Participants Begin Deliberations On Assigned Agenda Items At National Dialogue Conference - Endc

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's National Dialogue Conference has entered its core deliberation phase, with participants beginning substantive discussions on the eight national agenda items identified by the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC).

The historic conference, which opened on July 15 in Addis Ababa, has brought together more than 4,000 participants from across Ethiopia and the diaspora in an effort to address longstanding political, ethnic and historical divisions and build broader national consensus.

Providing an update during a press briefing, ENDC Commissioner Ambassador Mahmoud Drir said the conference has entered the central phase of the national dialogue process, with delegates launching substantive discussions on the issues allocated to their respective groups.

"Participants have officially entered targeted discussions on their assigned agenda items today, marking the core phase of the entire national dialogue process," Ambassador Mahmoud said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the commissioner, delegates have been organized into separate groups to facilitate structured discussions on the eight national agenda items identified by the Commission.

He noted that the deliberations represent a significant milestone in the conference, creating a platform for participants from diverse backgrounds to exchange views, present their perspectives and engage in constructive dialogue.

The Commission has deployed experienced facilitators to guide the discussions and ensure they proceed effectively, he added.

The historic National Dialogue Conference officially opened on 15 July 2026.

Since the opening of the conference, participants have been organized into eight primary working groups, each comprising 500 delegates.

"Each group has been assigned to deliberate on one of the eight national agenda items officially adopted by the Commission," the commissioner said.

Before beginning substantive discussions, participants attended orientation sessions and introductory briefings designed to familiarize them with the dialogue's procedures, operational framework and working methods.

As the conference entered its next phase today, the eight primary groups were further divided into 80 specialized subgroups, each consisting of 50 participants, to conduct detailed discussions on their respective agenda items.

Ambassador Mahmoud said the arrangement is intended to promote broad participation and meaningful engagement while ensuring that diverse views are heard.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He emphasized that the subgroup discussions form the cornerstone of the national dialogue by providing participants with an opportunity to express their views openly, foster mutual understanding and encourage constructive engagement.

To support the process, the Commission has deployed 160 facilitators selected for their professional experience and academic expertise to moderate the discussions.

In addition, 256 rapporteurs have been assigned to document the proceedings and ensure the deliberations are accurately recorded.