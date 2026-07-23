Sudan: TSC Member Nawara Reaffirms State Commitment to Youth Empowerment

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Dr. Nowara Abu Mohamed Tahir reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting youth issues, programs, and initiatives, empowering young people, and promoting their participation in decision-making.

Speaking at the First Northern State Forum on Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Dongola, held under the theme "Youth Innovate, a Nation Rebuilds," Dr. Nowara paid tribute to the sacrifices of Sudanese youth during the Battle of Dignity and emphasized their vital role in the country's reconstruction and future development.

Minister of Youth and Sports Prof. Ahmed Adam Ahmed reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to empowering young people, strengthening their capabilities, and harnessing their potential to drive Sudan's development and progress.

Northern State Wali Lt. Gen. Abdelrahman Abdelhamid said the state government remains committed to supporting youth programs and initiatives in recognition of their contributions and continued support for the Battle of Dignity, describing young people as Sudan's present and future.

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Secretary-General of the Northern State Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Dr. Abdelrahman Ahmed Faqiri, reaffirmed the council's commitment to implementing youth development projects and declared the readiness of the state's youth to contribute to Sudan's reconstruction and development.

The forum also heard remarks from Dr. Makkawi Al-Khair, Executive Director of Dongola Locality, Dr. Ali Al-Hadi Babiker, President of the Sudanese Youth Union, and Abazar Sir Al-Khatim, President of the Northern State Youth Union. They praised the sacrifices of Sudanese youth and their support for the Sudanese Armed Forces, while stressing the importance of expanding youth-focused programs and development initiatives.