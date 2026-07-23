Namibia: Nam Gets N$2m Brazil Food Security Boost

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received a N$1.97 million contribution from Brazil to help improve food security and production, strengthen livelihoods, improve nutrition, and build resilient food systems across Namibia.

The funding is expected to benefit more than 1 000 people. Brazil has worked alongside the Namibian government and WFP to support communities affected by climate shocks for the past six years.

The director general of the National Planning Commission, Kaire Mbuende, welcomed the continued partnership, highlighting the importance of the South-South cooperation in advancing sustainable development solutions.

"The sharing of practical experience in family farming, food security systems, and linking agricultural production with social programmes. These are lessons exchanged in mutual respect, addressing common development challenges, and Namibia receives them in that same spirit," said Mbuende.

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WFP's head in Namibia, James King'ori, said the latest funding from Brazil extends well beyond immediate assistance in farming communities.

"It equips communities with the tools and opportunities to strengthen livelihoods, improve nutrition, and build sustainable and resilient food systems so they are better able to withstand shocks such as drought. This funding will go a long way and is expected to benefit families in the short and long term," said King'ori.

More than N$3.5 million in funding, as well as in-kind assistance, has helped address malnutrition and build strong food systems across the country.

This latest funding will support the continuation of five integrated food systems projects in the Otjozondjupa, Omaheke, Hardap, Kunene and Ohangwena regions. Strategically located within school and health centre environments, the five projects function as local food production hubs through horticulture, poultry farming, and livelihood activities, helping strengthen access to nutritious food while acquiring skills and knowledge that protect against climate and other shocks.

The initiatives support school meals programmes, providing fresh produce for mid-morning meals, and soup kitchens that service pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as tuberculosis (TB) patients and people living with HIV.

The projects were established in 2021 with funding from the Brazilian government.

According to Brazil's ambassador to Namibia, Pedro de Castro da Cunha e Menezes, Brazil's relationship with Namibia has progressed over the years.

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"It has evolved from humanitarian assistance to sharing practical experience that helps communities build their own resilient food systems. Our goal is not simply to provide resources but to support people in becoming self-reliant through stronger agriculture, better nutrition, and opportunities that create lasting food security for future generations," said da Cunha e Menezes.

Across supported communities, the partnership has contributed to improved access to nutritious food and stronger local food systems. In Olukula, for example, community members harvested more than 5 000 kilograms of vegetables and produced over 65 000 eggs.

In Epako, the project contributed to local nutrition initiatives, including the clinic's soup kitchen.

In Opuwo, the garden at the Waiting Mothers' Home produced locally grown vegetables to support nutrition initiatives for expectant mothers.

Meanwhile, in Stampriet, food production activities generated more than 3 300 kilograms of produce and eggs while contributing to the school feeding programme.