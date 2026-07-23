Angola: Order of Accountants Approves Regulations for Updating Professional Data

Malanje — The Order of Accountants and Accounting Experts of Angola (OCPCA) approved on Saturday, in Malanje, the regulations that define the updating of data, changes to membership fees and proof of life of its members.

The approval of the measures is included in the final communiqué of the OCPCA's Ordinary General Assembly, which aimed to map the exact number of active professionals, which will allow the organization to prepare its annual budget of financial activities more accurately.

At the close of the meeting, the president of the OCPCA, Cristina Silvestre, said that the implementation of these regulations aims to raise the quality of financial reports and the support provided to companies, ensuring the alignment of all professionals registered with the OCPCA with the best market practices.

She stated that with the approval of these regulations, the institution intends to have greater control over its members, introduce mandatory professional liability insurance, in the face of possible errors committed on a daily basis, whose policy will guarantee the payment of compensation to the injured companies.

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Cristina Silvestre added that the mandatory insurance will come into effect from January 1, 2027, since the annual budget will be approved in November of this year. She also stressed that the institution cannot survive without continuous training, given the constant evolution in the processing of business information, which is why compliance with mandatory training hours is essential.

She specified that the OCPCA currently controls around 6,000 members among accountants, auditors and accounting and auditing firms, but reinforced that the central objective of the measures is to ascertain the real number of professionals who are actually active. On the other hand, explained that in order to have the insurance up-to-date and fully operational, the professional must first regularize their financial situation, updating the value of the monthly quota, set at three thousand 250 kwanzas.

Cristina Silvestre, appealed to companies in the country, particularly those based in the province of Malanje, to hire only accountants certified by the OCPCA.

The Order of Accountants and Accounting Experts of Angola (OCPCA), a public institution that regulates, accredits and supervises the practice of the professions of accountant and accounting expert in the country, met for two days in Malanje to discuss matters related to its operation.

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As part of its outreach actions, the Order's delegation has already visited the provinces of Namibe, Huambo and Huíla (Lubango), in addition to Malanje. RM/PBC/TED/DOJ