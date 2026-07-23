Angola: Expo/Bié 2026 Raises Over Two Billion Kwanzas and Surpasses Previous Edition

Cuito — Two billion 707 million 911 thousand and 90 kwanzas is the amount raised in this edition of Expo/Bié 2026, an amount that exceeded 1.6 billion kwanzas raised in the previous edition of the exhibition.

During the closing speech of the event, this Sunday, the local governor, Celeste Adolfo, considered the four days of activities intense.

She said that Expo/Bié had more than 63,000 national and foreign citizens who purchased up to six million 620 thousand and 52 kilograms of various products.

The III edition of Expo/Bié created indirect jobs for more than two thousand citizens and allowed the establishment of partnerships with more than 100 companies.

On that occasion, he stated that the 3rd edition of Expo/Bié, which took place under the motto "Fostering Production and Transforming for Food Self-Sufficiency," exceeded the expectations of the Government of Bié.

In the end, he reaffirmed the political and social commitment of the local government to transform agriculture into the oil of Bié, to better support farmers and, consequently, foster local production.

The 3rd Edition of Expo-Bié 2026 distinguished the exhibitors who stood out the most for their performance, innovation, quality of products and services presented, as well as for their contribution to the success of the event. LB/PLB/TED/DOJ