Angola: Expo/Bié 2026 Raises Over Two Billion Kwanzas and Surpasses Previous Edition

12 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — Two billion 707 million 911 thousand and 90 kwanzas is the amount raised in this edition of Expo/Bié 2026, an amount that exceeded 1.6 billion kwanzas raised in the previous edition of the exhibition.

During the closing speech of the event, this Sunday, the local governor, Celeste Adolfo, considered the four days of activities intense.

She said that Expo/Bié had more than 63,000 national and foreign citizens who purchased up to six million 620 thousand and 52 kilograms of various products.

The III edition of Expo/Bié created indirect jobs for more than two thousand citizens and allowed the establishment of partnerships with more than 100 companies.

On that occasion, he stated that the 3rd edition of Expo/Bié, which took place under the motto "Fostering Production and Transforming for Food Self-Sufficiency," exceeded the expectations of the Government of Bié.

In the end, he reaffirmed the political and social commitment of the local government to transform agriculture into the oil of Bié, to better support farmers and, consequently, foster local production.

The 3rd Edition of Expo-Bié 2026 distinguished the exhibitors who stood out the most for their performance, innovation, quality of products and services presented, as well as for their contribution to the success of the event. LB/PLB/TED/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.