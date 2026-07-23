Angola: Expo-Cunene - Cattle Auction Raises 600 Million Kwanzas

Ondjiva — Six hundred million kwanzas were raised at the cattle auction during the 19th edition of Expo-Cunene 2026, which took place this Saturday in Cunene province, 450 million more than in 2025.

The amount results from the sale of 52 lots of 500 animals of various species, including cattle, goats, sheep and poultry, of the Bosmara, Regional, Nelore, Simbra, Brahman, Boer and traditional breeds.

Regarding this, the secretary of the livestock breeders' cooperative in Cunene, Alberto Gaspar, said that the auction's outcome is positive, exceeding expectations, considering the amount raised.

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He explained that in this edition, the competitiveness among buyers was greater, since the smallest lot was sold for 400,000 kwanzas and the largest, of eight oxen, for 135 million kwanzas, which demonstrates the commitment to livestock farming by entrepreneurs.

Alberto Gaspar emphasized that it was one of the best auctions in the province, so they will continue to work on improving the quality of the cattle to do better in 2027.

In turn, the governor of Cunene, Gerdina Didalelwa, stressed that the event demonstrates that the province is moving towards transforming local livestock farming into a true stock exchange, due to the sale of the quantities of animals and the value raised.

Gerdina Didalelwa pointed out that Cunene intends to be an incentive to other provinces that want to improve in the sector and contribute to the production of quality meat.

In the 2025 edition, 41 lots of animals of various species were auctioned, raising 150 million kwanzas.

Data from the Cunene Agriculture and Livestock Office indicates the existence of 1,100,000 head of cattle, 78 percent of which are in the possession of traditional breeders.

The event, which took place in the town of Omufitu wa Kanamwena, was witnessed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Namibia to Angola, Leonard Iipumbu, as well as the governors of the regions of Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshana and Kunene.

The auction included 10 breeders from the southern region of the country, the governor of Cunene, Gerdina Didalelwa, and large cattle breeders as guests from the provinces of Huíla, Namibe, Benguela, Huambo and Icolo e Bengo.

The cattle auction is one of the main attractions of Expo-Cunene, which takes place annually as part of the festivities commemorating the founding of the province on July 10, 1970.