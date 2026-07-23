Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Opposition Postpones Protest After Tshisekedi Announces National Dialogue

The Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition coalition has postponed a protest after President Félix Tshisekedi announced the imminent launch of a national dialogue, a move cautiously welcomed as a possible opening in the country's deepening political stand-off.

The C64 platform, which brings together several opposition parties, had called on supporters to march in Kinshasa on 22 July to defend the Constitution and oppose any attempt to extend Tshisekedi's time in power.

But following a request from the country's influential Catholic and Protestant churches, which have been asked to facilitate the dialogue, the coalition agreed to call off the demonstration planned for Wednesday.

The decision came after several meetings and hours of sometimes heated debate among C64's members.

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"It was tense," one opposition figure told RFI, as coalition leaders sought to demonstrate goodwill towards a religious mediation process they have demanded for more than a year - while also reassuring supporters that they remain mobilised.

The postponement does not amount to an unconditional truce. Opposition leaders have given Tshisekedi and the churches until 15 August to convene the talks.

No further action is planned before then, according to party officials, unless the government engages in what the opposition considers a provocation.

One potential red line would be the enactment of a referendum bill passed in June, which could pave the way for amendments to the Constitution.

Tshisekedi, who has led the DRC since 2019, is due to complete his second term at the end of 2028. The Constitution currently limits presidents to two five-year terms.

Members of the presidential majority have backed the controversial referendum legislation, fuelling opposition claims that Tshisekedi may be preparing the ground to remain in office beyond the end of his current mandate.

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Questions over participation

Tshisekedi announced the national dialogue following a meeting on 17 July with representatives of the DRC's main religious denominations.

According to the presidency, the talks are intended to strengthen national cohesion in a country facing political divisions and an escalating conflict in its eastern provinces.

The dialogue is officially expected to be inclusive and open to the "daughters and sons of the Congo". However, key details - including who will attend, where the talks will be held and the exact role of the religious mediators - remain unresolved.

The announcement followed extensive discussions between the presidency and religious leaders, particularly representatives of the Church of Christ in Congo and the Catholic bishops' conference.

Inclusivity has been central to those talks, with church representatives insisting that all major political currents should be represented. It remains unclear, however, which individuals will be invited and at what level the different groups will participate.

One of the most sensitive questions is whether representatives of armed movements will be allowed to join the discussions.

Corneille Nangaa, a leader of the Congo River Alliance, or AFC, which includes the M23 armed group, has already rejected the proposed dialogue. The AFC/M23 controls parts of North Kivu and South Kivu provinces in the east of the country.

Separate discussions between Kinshasa and the rebels are continuing under the Doha process.

The Congolese government is understood to favour holding the national dialogue inside the DRC. Some opposition figures argue, however, that the domestic political climate is not sufficiently secure or neutral for such talks.

Kinshasa remains one option, while the capitals of neighbouring Republic of Congo and Angola - Brazzaville and Luanda - have also been mentioned as possible venues.

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Opposition divided

The decision to postpone Wednesday's march has exposed fresh divisions within an opposition already weakened and fragmented after Tshisekedi's resounding re-election in 2023.

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C64 was formed in May to bring together parties opposed to any alteration of the presidential term limits. While the platform has formally accepted the churches' request to suspend the protest, several prominent opposition figures have criticised the decision.

Seth Kikuni, a member of the Sauvons la RDC or "Save the DRC" coalition formed around former president Joseph Kabila, described cancelling the demonstration as a mistake.

Criticism has also emerged from figures linked to Moïse Katumbi's Ensemble party, even though Katumbi is a member of C64.

The opposition's caution is partly rooted in the government's previous reluctance to hold talks involving figures it accuses of links to M23.

Tensions have also been heightened by the authorities' handling of previous demonstrations. An opposition rally in Kinshasa was broken up on 12 June, with several supporters injured in clashes involving pro-government activists and police. The United Nations said at least one protester was killed.

This has been adapted from the original article in French by RFI's Kinshasa correspondent Paulina Zidi