Sudan: Prime Minister Briefed On Preparations for Egyptian Transport Minister's Visit

KHARTOUM, July 22, 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris reviewed the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport's performance during the first half of the year, along with its programs and planned projects for the coming period.

The briefing came during a meeting in Khartoum with Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Saif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun, attended by Prime Minister's Adviser Nizar Abdullah Mohamed and Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Ali Mohamed Ali.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the minister said he briefed the Prime Minister on preparations for the visit of the Egyptian Minister of Transport early next month, as well as agreements to be signed with the Egyptian side covering the implementation of the Administrative Capital, One Million Housing Units, and road infrastructure projects.

He added that the meeting also reviewed preparations for the ministry's upcoming Road Transport Academic Workshop, in addition to the annual conference of the Nile Valley Authority, which is scheduled to be held in the coming period.