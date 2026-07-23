South Africa: Streets Flooded With Raw Sewage for Months in Motherwell

Blockages and broken pipes are common occurrences

For the past two months, Lindela Mzileni's yard in Mnenga Street, Motherwell, has been flooded with raw sewage, and it is not for the first time.

It has taken the municipality particularly long to fix the problem this time, Mzileni told GroundUp.

Over the past decade, it has become increasingly common for raw sewage to flood streets and yards in the large township outside Gqeberha.

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We have been reporting on sewage spillages in the area since 2017.

Houses in Ntimba and Nkume streets have been severely affected. At some houses, there are stains on the walls that show how high the sewage had risen. Part of Nkume Street has been covered in sewage for weeks.

Ward councillor Lubabalo Ludwabe said repairs have been delayed because the contractor did not have the correct equipment.

By Tuesday, sewage had stopped spilling into some streets, but many streets and yards were still flooded.

A large truck is stationed at the pump station in Nkume Street, bypassing it while pipes are being unblocked.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the spillages in parts of Motherwell are primarily due to blockages caused by foreign objects that should not be disposed of through the sewer system. These include stones, rags, plastic, and other waste.

Mniki also blamed recent flooding, which he said resulted in large amounts of sand entering the sewer network and contributing to blockages.