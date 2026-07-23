Rwanda: New Doctoral Education Reforms Could Drive Innovation - Officials

Rwanda has launched its first Graduate and Doctoral Education Policy Framework and Research and Innovation Framework in a bid to strengthen doctoral education, improving research quality, and transforming academic discoveries into solutions that support the country's socio-economic development.

The frameworks were launched on Tuesday, July 21, during the National Conference on Reimagining the Graduate, Research and Innovation Ecosystem, which brought together university leaders, researchers, doctoral students, policymakers, government officials and development partners to discuss how the country can strengthen PhD training, expand research excellence and build an innovation-driven higher education system.

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Speaking at the conference, Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana said the new frameworks come at a defining moment in Rwanda's journey toward achieving the ambitions of Vision 2050, where knowledge, innovation and human capital are expected to become the country's greatest assets.

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"For much of history, nations measured their wealth by the resources beneath their soil. Today, prosperity is increasingly determined by the knowledge they create, the innovations they commercialize and the talent they cultivate," Nsengimana said.

He noted that universities must evolve beyond being centres of learning to becoming strategic national institutions that generate knowledge, develop innovative solutions and contribute directly to economic transformation.

"If Rwanda is to compete successfully in this environment, we cannot rely solely on knowledge produced elsewhere. We must generate new knowledge, transform it into innovation and ultimately export solutions that address challenges both within our country and across our continent," he said.

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While acknowledging Rwanda's progress in expanding access to higher education, investing in digital infrastructure and improving research output, Nsengimana said the country's research ecosystem has yet to achieve the scale and impact needed to support Vision 2050.

According to the minister, much of the existing research remains disconnected from national priorities, doctoral output is still limited, collaboration between universities and industry remains weak, and too few research findings are translated into practical solutions.

"Research cannot be an end in itself. Its true purpose is to improve lives, inform public policy, strengthen our economy, create jobs and solve the challenges facing our society," he said.

He emphasized that strengthening doctoral education is a national priority, noting that doctoral graduates become professors, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and policymakers who shape the country's future.

However, he stressed that expanding doctoral programmes alone is insufficient.

"Quality matters. Relevance matters. International competitiveness matters," he said, adding that doctoral graduates should be equipped to tackle challenges in sectors including agriculture, health, education, artificial intelligence, climate resilience, manufacturing, energy and digital technologies.

The minister also called for greater efforts to commercialize research, noting that many promising ideas produced by universities never move beyond academic journals.

"We must strengthen the entire innovation pipeline, from discovery to commercialization, so that promising ideas become practical solutions that create economic and social value," he said.

Eduard Kadozi, Director General of the Higher Education Council (HEC), described the conference as a timely opportunity to reflect on Rwanda's higher education ambitions and identify practical actions needed to strengthen research and innovation.

He said the conference builds on the recently launched Higher Education Sector Strategic Plan 2025-2030, which aims to increase enrolment from about 9 percent to 27 percent by 2030 while significantly expanding research capacity and innovation.

"As the sector roadmap shows, research and innovation are no longer optional functions of universities; they are central pillars of national development, economic transformation and global competitiveness," Kadozi said.

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He noted that although Rwanda has made significant progress in expanding higher education and strengthening research, there is still a need to improve the quality, relevance, productivity and impact of research.

The conference, he said, sought to answer the critical question of how Rwanda can improve doctoral education, research and innovation to better respond to national development priorities and industry needs.

Kadozi said the two newly launched frameworks provide universities with guidance on building high-quality postgraduate programmes, strengthening research and innovation, and aligning academic work with national priorities.

"The true measure of success of this conference will not be the quality of our discussions today, but the actions we take tomorrow to strengthen doctoral training, expand research excellence, accelerate innovation and translate knowledge into national prosperity," he said.