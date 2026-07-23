Liberia, France's Haropa Port Sign Landmark Deal to Modernize Seaports

MONROVIA - Liberia has taken a major step toward transforming its maritime sector after the National Port Authority (NPA) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with France's HAROPA PORT to modernize the country's seaports, introduce smart port technologies, strengthen technical expertise and expand trade links between Africa and Europe.

The agreement, signed Tuesday, July 21, in the French port city of Le Havre, establishes a long-term partnership between the two port authorities and is expected to accelerate Liberia's efforts to build a more efficient, competitive and digitally driven maritime sector.

The partnership aligns with the Boakai administration's infrastructure development agenda, which prioritizes the rehabilitation of critical national assets and the strengthening of strategic international partnerships to stimulate economic growth and improve Liberia's competitiveness.

According to the National Port Authority, the agreement creates a framework for cooperation in five strategic areas, including digital transformation through smart port technologies, automated terminal operations and intelligent logistics systems, modernization and rehabilitation of port infrastructure, technical training and capacity building, and environmentally sustainable maritime development.

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The MoU also provides for regular consultations between the two institutions and the development of additional joint initiatives aimed at improving port efficiency, enhancing cargo handling and strengthening international maritime commerce.

Liberia's National Port Authority oversees the country's four commercial seaports in Monrovia, Buchanan, Greenville and Harper, which serve as critical gateways for imports, exports and regional trade. Government officials believe modernizing these facilities is essential to reducing shipping costs, attracting investment and positioning Liberia as a competitive maritime hub in West Africa.

HAROPA PORT, France's largest river and maritime port complex, manages the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris and ranks as the fourth-largest port system in Northern Europe. The port complex maintains commercial relationships with nearly 650 ports worldwide and is internationally recognized for its expertise in digital port management, logistics and sustainable maritime operations.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, NPA Managing Director Sekou A. M. Dukuly described the agreement as a defining moment in Liberia's maritime transformation.

"The Memorandum is no formality of parchment and protocol. It is the articulation of a shared conviction--that partnership founded upon mutual confidence, candid exchange of knowledge, and sustainable growth is the surest architecture for the ports of tomorrow," Dukuly said.

He noted that while HAROPA PORT stands among Europe's leading maritime gateways, Liberia is equally committed to modernizing its own port infrastructure, expressing confidence that the collaboration will produce "measurable and enduring benefits" for both institutions.

Dukuly also thanked President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and the Government of Liberia for supporting the initiative, while acknowledging HAROPA PORT, the Le Havre Port Center and the Liberian Embassy in France for facilitating the agreement.

Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, Teeko Teeko Tozay Yorlay Sr., said the agreement further strengthens the longstanding relationship between Liberia and France while creating new opportunities for economic cooperation.

According to Ambassador Yorlay, the partnership will provide Liberia with access to world-class maritime expertise and open new avenues for investment, trade and technical collaboration between the two countries.

HAROPA PORT's Director for International Relations, European Affairs and Strategic Foresight, Cédric Vircigilio, emphasized that international cooperation remains essential to building modern, efficient and sustainable ports.

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He said the exchange of knowledge and expertise is critical to shaping the ports of the future and described the agreement as the beginning of a meaningful partnership that will deepen maritime trade and cooperation between Africa and Europe.

Officials said the partnership is expected to strengthen Liberia's institutional capacity, improve operational efficiency, expand digital port management systems and promote environmentally sustainable port development.

The Liberian delegation to Le Havre included Atty. Abigail T. Gbessagee, Senior Program Director in the Office of the Managing Director; Senior Director for Public Relations Jusu Kamara; Senior Director for Property and Environmental Affairs Mohammed Dolleh; and Director for Reporting and Reconciliation Vivian Ruby Lai.

The signing comes as Liberia continues implementing reforms aimed at upgrading critical infrastructure, increasing international trade and positioning its maritime sector to play a greater role in regional and global shipping networks.