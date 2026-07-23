Rwanda: First Lady Says Solutions to Maternal Deaths Exist, Delivery Is the Problem

First Lady Jeannette Kagame has said no woman should die during childbirth as solutions to save mothers' lives already exist but do not reach those who need them.

She said this on Wednesday, July 22, during the inaugural Paul Farmer Butaro Dialogues on Health Equity and Innovation held at the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in partnership with the Consortium of Medical Schools-Africa (COMS-A).

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Through her role as founder and chairperson of Imbuto Foundation and former president of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), Mrs Kagame has supported initiatives focused on girls' education, reproductive health, maternal and child health, and social welfare.

In 2025, she received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) in recognition of her contributions.

"When a woman dies while giving life, it's a dark reminder that, somewhere, a health system failed to deliver what is already possible. This is a flaw in focus. This is a moral failure. But it's a moral failure we can correct," Mrs Kagame said.

"Our greatest challenge is no longer discovering solutions. The solutions already exist. That reality makes every preventable maternal or newborn death more heart-wrenching. Our challenge today is operational. It is translating proven interventions into universal delivery."

The First Lady emphasised interventions such as timely treatment of postpartum haemorrhage, magnesium sulfate for eclampsia, improved nutrition, kangaroo mother care and emergency training as measures that can prevent maternal and newborn deaths.

She challenged policymakers and health leaders to ensure successful programmes move beyond pilot stages and become part of national healthcare systems.

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She noted that over three decades, Rwanda reduced maternal mortality from 1,071 to 149 deaths per 100,000 live births. Under-five mortality fell from 196 to 36 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the 2025 Demographic and Health Survey.

"These achievements were not from abundant resources. They happened because evidence became policy, political will met implementation, primary healthcare was strengthened, and community health workers became trusted partners in care," the First Lady said.

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She said Rwanda must continue strengthening primary healthcare, expanding decentralised services, embracing technology-enabled education, increasing domestic financing and deepening partnerships.

"Above all, we must match the innovations of our young people with intentional investments of time, trust, and resources."

ALSO READ: Bill Gates in Butaro for dialogue on maternal, child health

The First Lady also called for greater involvement of community health workers and students in shaping healthcare solutions, saying those closest to patients understand what effective delivery requires.

She added that the legacy of the late Dr Paul Farmer, a global health advocate and co-founder of UGHE and Partners In Health, continues to inspire efforts to advance health equity.

American Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates, who attended the event, noted that globally, over 300,000 mothers are dying from complications during pregnancy and childbirth.

"The vast majority of that is in countries with limited resources. And every year, nearly five million children die before reaching their fifth birthday," said the chair of the Gates Foundation.

Gates said progress in maternal and child health depends not only on developing new tools but also ensuring they reach the people who need them most.

"I'm thrilled that ultrasound is now coming into the picture, that oxygen therapy systems... are getting out very broadly, and new approaches to treat postpartum haemorrhage, the number one cause of maternal death, that those are now being delivered," he said.