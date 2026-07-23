Rwanda Welcomes 529 Returnees From DR Congo

Rwanda on Wednesday, July 22, received 529 citizens returning voluntarily from DR Congo as the ongoing voluntary repatriation exercise continues.

The latest arrivals bring the total number of Rwandans repatriated to more than 2,800 since January this year.

The voluntary repatriation programme is expected to facilitate the return of about 10,000 people this year, following a high-level meeting held in Addis Ababa in June last year involving Rwanda, DR Congo, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

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What the returnees say:

"I used to come to Gisenyi and walk around, and I saw that people were living safely," said Françoise Ufitese, who returned from Goma town. "That gave me the confidence to come back home and reunite with my family."

Sebutozi Ndayambaje, who had been living in Rutshuru since 1998, said years of insecurity in eastern DR Congo had prevented him from returning to Rwanda.

"I feel overjoyed," Ndayambaje said after crossing the border. "I call upon those who are still in the forests to come home because Rwanda is safe."

Addressing the new arrivals, Rubavu Mayor Prosper Mulindwa said many Rwandans who remained in the neighbouring country had been misled by misinformation about conditions back home.

"We are pleased to welcome them home, and their return shows that confidence in the country's stability continues to grow," Mulindwa told journalists at the border.

"Each returnee has different needs, so we assess every household's situation to ensure they receive the necessary support for successful reintegration into their respective families."

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The group received on Wednesday included 136 families comprising 421 individuals who entered Rwanda through Grande Barrière Border Post in Rubavu District, and 32 families comprising 108 individuals who crossed into the country through Rusizi District.

Upon arrival, the returnees will be transferred to Nyarushishi Transit Centre in Rusizi District, where they will undergo registration and documentation before being reunited with their families in their respective home districts.