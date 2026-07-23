Namibia: Swapo's Grootfontein Election Impasse Deepens Ahead of 2027

The renewal of Swapo branch executives in the Grootfontein district remains deadlocked, with members clashing over disputed meetings and quorum requirements ahead of the 2027 congress.

Members once again failed to agree on the way forward during a meeting on Monday.

The meeting, intended to provide clarity on the stalled renewal process, descended into heated exchanges as members blamed one another for the prolonged impasse.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

District information and mobilisation officer Susan Schwarz this week warned that unless branch conferences are held soon, the district would not be able to elect a new leadership.

She said the terms of the office of the district coordinator, information and mobilisation officer, and treasurer expire next month, making it urgent to complete the renewal process.

District coordinator James Shipunda yesterday confirmed that Monday's meeting failed to produce the desired outcome.

"We hoped to agree on the way forward, but we now need another engagement to resolve the matter. People keep arguing about whether certain functions were held or not, but that will not take us anywhere.

"We need to start afresh and elect section leaders," he said.

The latest setback follows last year's dispute over section renewal mandates, which some members alleged were unlawfully conducted by a task force from the party's headquarters.

Fresh concerns have also emerged over the validity of a district executive committee meeting held on 17 July.

In a letter addressed to Shipunda, which The Namibian has seen, district treasurer Josef Andreas argues that the meeting lacked the required quorum and therefore had no authority to take binding decisions. Only 20 members attended the meeting - three short of the required quorum.

"Any decisions taken at the meeting are procedurally invalid and without effect. It is important that district executive committee members and branches are reminded that these structures cannot be changed unless properly mandated in accordance with party regulations," Andreas says in the letter.

He calls for an urgent district executive committee meeting to properly nominate an elections committee, saying any nominations made on 17 July were invalid.

During Monday's meeting, Swapo executive member James Kaviyu questioned the legitimacy of the process and demanded proof that section renewals had been conducted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"That committee elected on 17 July is not valid because certain members were not present. I do not know where the numbers came from to make up a quorum," he said. Casinga branch member Pharias Sheya has criticised the "disregard" of the party's constitution.

"It seems there are comrades who do things outside the party constitution, and they must be brought to book. We have chosen to exercise restraint out of respect for the party, but we cannot continue like this," he says.

Sheya urges members to put internal divisions aside and focus on completing the renewal process.

He says continued infighting only delays the election of a new district leadership and weakens the party's structures, calling on members to respect one another.