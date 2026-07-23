Ghana: Another TikToker Granted Bail Over Remarks About President and First Lady

press release

The Accra Circuit Court has granted TikToker Rita Konadu, popularly known as "Mama One," GH¢50,000 (US$4,305.41) bail with two sureties after she appeared in court over alleged offensive remarks about President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama.

On July 22, 2026, the Ghana Police's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) arrested the 49-year-old at Juaben in the Ashanti Region for allegedly using derogatory language against the First Lady and accusing the President of having multiple extramarital affairs.

She was brought before the Accra Circuit Court on the day of her arrest and granted bail. As at the time of this publication, no formal charges have been made public.

Her lawyer, Enock Afoakwa, told the media she will reappear in court on August 20, 2026.

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In an interview with the media after the court proceedings, Moses Abor, a former Greater Accra Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), confirmed the release of Konadu, who he said was affiliated with the party.

He pleaded with the party supporters and TikTok content creators to desist from politics of insults, personal attacks, and derogatory remarks about public officials, and to rather focus on national issues.

"I condemn the insult of political figures. We should be saying things that will build Ghana, things that will build the NPP. We can't be going to court every day all because someone has insulted another person," he said.

Konadu's arrest adds to the increasing list of cases involving TikTok content creators over remarks made about the President and First Lady.

43-year-old Camila Alhassan was sentenced to one year's imprisonment by the Accra Circuit Court on July 16, 2026, after being convicted of Offensive Conduct and False Communication charges. Alhassan made videos that police said contained threats to the First Family's lives and false claims about the President.

After Alhassan's sentence, TikToker "Bawumia Ba" (Mahama Aminat, 26), who was earlier arrested on an offensive conduct allegation for posting videos insulting the President and threatening the couple, was rearrested on July 17.

The authorities' responses to these cases reveal a widening enforcement effort against derogatory online speech, which is resulting not just in arrests, but in bail denials, remand, and now custodial sentencing.

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The Media Foundation for West Africa believes that custodial sentences for speech-related offences are neither effective nor appropriate responses to widespread offensive or indecent speech on public platforms. The MFWA therefore call on the judiciary to prioritise alternative, non-custodial measures in cases involving speech-related offences.

While reaffirming its support for freedom of expression, the MFWA condemns the use of insulting, derogatory, or inciting language against public officials. We also urge social media users, content creators, and influencers to exercise responsibility, verify their content, and refrain from hostile or misleading speech.