Madagascar: Alarm in Madagascar Over Wave of Unresolved Child and Adolescent Disappearances and Killings

Antananarivo — Alarm is growing in Madagascar over a wave of unresolved disappearances and killings that, since the beginning of the year, has particularly affected children and adolescents, especially in and around the capital, Antananarivo.

Official statistics released by the police paint a troubling picture. During the first six months of 2026, authorities recorded 172 reports of missing children and adolescents.

Most of the cases have been reported in the Analamanga Region, which includes the capital and its surrounding areas, accounting for 119 of the 172 reports. Eight children were found dead after suffering violent deaths. Of the remaining 164 missing minors, 81 have been found, while 83 are still missing. Police believe that some of those still listed as missing may have returned to their families without the authorities being notified.

In response, the authorities have introduced new security measures, including the deployment of joint forces--police, gendarmerie and military personnel--operating day and night, as well as strengthened security measures throughout Antananarivo.

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The wave of disappearances comes amid an already tense political climate. Following the military coup of October 2025, the country has been led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who proclaimed himself President of the Refoundation (see Fides, 16/10/2025). Randrianirina described the recent events as "diabolical acts" aimed at destabilizing the country.

"What is happening now is no longer a political issue; it is terrorism. Perhaps they are trying to convince the international community that Madagascar is a completely unstable country," the Colonel said, also calling for the creation of a missing persons alert system involving the Churches of Madagascar.

On July 13, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Madagascar (Conférence des Évêques de Madagascar - CEM) issued a statement, signed by its Vice President, Msg. Jean Pascal Andriantsoavina, Bishop of Antsirabe, declaring:

"We cannot remain mere spectators in the face of this tragic reality and these waves of killings taking place here and there, whose perpetrators remain unknown."

The statement continued: "Many citizens are living in anguish, especially the most vulnerable, who have no one to rely on. The situation we are experiencing compels us to ask: who stands to benefit from the path that we, the Malagasy people, are being forced to follow?"

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The Bishops also urged citizens to remain vigilant against disinformation, slander and fake news, while rejecting every form of revenge.

Addressing the country's leaders, they stated: "We are aware of the efforts you are already making to ease the suffering of the population, but let your actions speak louder than your words." They added: "Ensure that the truth about the causes of this terror is fully uncovered, so that the investigation does not simply fade away, as has happened too often in the past."

In a previous statement issued on May 13, the CEM had already denounced widespread insecurity, corruption, the soaring cost of living, intimidation, arbitrary arrests and abuses of power, while calling for an inclusive national dialogue to address the country's deepening crisis.